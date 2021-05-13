Camila Cabello Transforms Into 'Cinderella' in First Look Photos

Our first look at Camila Cabello as Cinderella is here, no bibbidi-bobbidi-boo required. On Thursday, Amazon revealed two photos of the pop star-turned-actress in her feature film debut, as well as a new release month: Cinderella will stream on Prime Video in September.

Writer-director Kay Cannon's take on the classic fairy tale comes with a "modern unique twist" and a "fresh, empowering perspective," Amazon promises, as well as a soundtrack of pop song covers and original tracks by Cabello and Idina Menzel, who plays her stepmother. Billy Porter, meanwhile, co-stars as Cinderella's fairy godmother, called "Fab G."

Neither appear in these first stills, however, which are focused on Cabello's Cinderella. The first seemingly shows our young heroine mid-musical number, fashioning what we can only assume is a gown fit for a ball.

Amazon Studios

The second shot is of Cabello and co-star Nicholas Galitzine, who plays the Prince Charming -- known in the movie as Prince Robert -- to her Cinderella, likely at the ball itself. The pic has big Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes almost kissing during "Señorita" vibes.

Amazon Studios

"I think it's this really bold new take on this story," Galitzine previously told ET. "The diversity that this movie represents is something very unseen before in a lot of the fairy tales that we're so familiar with. The dance numbers are bigger than they've ever been... Some different plot points, some new characters who I think the audience will really, really enjoy. It's just, I think, a very different take on such a familiar fairy tale."

