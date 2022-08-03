Shopping

How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships: Streaming, Schedule and More

By ETonline Staff
Despite some tennis players, like current Wimbledon champ, Novak Djokovic, unable to participate in the tournament , the 2022 U.S. Open will kick off on Monday, Aug. 29, with a majority of the top tennis players convening at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in New York.

Throughout the tournament the matches will take place in several stadiums across Flushing Meadow, New York such as Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Grandstand Stadium. And if you've ever wanted to attend a U.S. Open tennis match, Single Session tickets are still available for fans.

U.S. Open Tennis Tickets

But if you can't make it in person, we have all the information you need to watch the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in the comfort of your home. So whether you're watching to see how the future of tennis will look with up-and-coming star players, a diehard tennis fan or you just like to watch a good sports match, make sure you have all the information you need to catch all two weeks of the U.S. Open.

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the U.S. Open Tennis Championship matches.

When does the U.S. Open begin? The U.S. Open begins on  Monday Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. 


How long does the U.S. Open run for? The U.S. Open will run from Monday Aug. 29 to Sunday Sept. 11. 


How to watch the U.S. Open: 

ESPN+
For the 13th consecutive year, ESPN will be covering the U.S. Open live. If you don’t have a cable subscription, stream their coverage by subscribing to ESPN+. 

$7 MONTHLY
AT ESPN+
Hulu
Hulu subscribers can easily add ESPN+ to their existing subscription to watch ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage. 

$7 AND UP MONTHLY
AT HULU
Sling TV
Sling TV’s orange plan offers ESPN+ along with over 30 other channels like A&E, CNN, Bravo, BBC, The History Channel and more.

$35 AND UP MONTHLY
AT SLING TV

