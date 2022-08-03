Despite some tennis players, like current Wimbledon champ, Novak Djokovic, unable to participate in the tournament , the 2022 U.S. Open will kick off on Monday, Aug. 29, with a majority of the top tennis players convening at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in New York.

Throughout the tournament the matches will take place in several stadiums across Flushing Meadow, New York such as Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Grandstand Stadium. And if you've ever wanted to attend a U.S. Open tennis match, Single Session tickets are still available for fans.

U.S. Open Tennis Tickets

But if you can't make it in person, we have all the information you need to watch the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in the comfort of your home. So whether you're watching to see how the future of tennis will look with up-and-coming star players, a diehard tennis fan or you just like to watch a good sports match, make sure you have all the information you need to catch all two weeks of the U.S. Open.

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the U.S. Open Tennis Championship matches.

Elsa / Getty Images

When does the U.S. Open begin? The U.S. Open begins on Monday Aug. 29 at 11 a.m.



How long does the U.S. Open run for? The U.S. Open will run from Monday Aug. 29 to Sunday Sept. 11.



How to watch the U.S. Open:

ESPN+ ESPN+ ESPN+ For the 13th consecutive year, ESPN will be covering the U.S. Open live. If you don’t have a cable subscription, stream their coverage by subscribing to ESPN+. $7 MONTHLY AT ESPN+ Sign Up

Hulu Hulu Hulu Hulu subscribers can easily add ESPN+ to their existing subscription to watch ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage. $7 AND UP MONTHLY AT HULU Sign Up

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV’s orange plan offers ESPN+ along with over 30 other channels like A&E, CNN, Bravo, BBC, The History Channel and more. $35 AND UP MONTHLY AT SLING TV Sign Up

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With LeBron James for Media Company

Serena Williams Hints She's Preparing to Compete in Wimbledon

Why Serena Williams Is Not Teaching Tennis to Olympia Herself

Lady Gaga's Tennis Style Is A Grand Slam for Summer: Get the Look

Beyoncé Performs 'Be Alive' From Compton Tennis Courts During Oscars

Venus and Serena Williams Talk Life After Tennis

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have a Stylish Post-Baby Date Night in New York City

Naomi Osaka Launches Skincare Line Made for Melanated Skin Tones

Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Ball at Judge