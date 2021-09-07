Naomi Osaka has launched her skincare line! The 23-year-old tennis star's beauty brand, KINLÒ, is specifically made for melanated skin tones with products designed in collaboration with dermatologists.

Osaka shared her mission with KINLÒ on Instagram. The line's name is a combination of the word "gold" in Japanese and Haitian Creole -- celebrating Osaka's multicultural heritage.

"I’m so excited to share KINLÒ with you! I founded KINLÒ (a functional skin care line for people with melanated skin) to address a public health need around skin cancer prevention within our POC communities," Osaka wrote in the caption.

The first drop from KINLÒ features the brand's hero product -- the Golden Rays Sunscreen. The mineral, non-chemical SPF 50+ formula is tinted for melanin-rich skin. It's lightweight, non-comedogenic, water-resistant and sweat-proof. Most importantly, the sunscreen doesn't leave a white cast on the skin.

The line also includes the soothing, cooling after-sun Hydrating Golden Mist and the Hydrating Eye Cream that helps nourish sensitive eyelids and under-eye areas.

Shop Osaka's KINLÒ beauty line below. Plus, check out the athlete's sustainable Levi's denim collection.

