Shopping

The Naomi Osaka x Levi's Collection Upcycles Denim in the Coolest Way -- Shop the Pieces

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Naomi Osaka x Levi's denim collection
Levi's

As if Naomi Osaka wasn't already enough of an icon thanks to her tennis superstardom -- now, the four-time Grand Slam champion is adding "fashion designer" to her resume and translating her talents into a limited edition womenswear denim line with Levi's.

The Naomi Osaka x Levi's collection -- which is available on the Levi's app and in select stores nationwide -- features four staple denim pieces that are made entirely from repurposed denim materials, and includes crystal fringe shorts, lace up shorts, a bustier top and a kimono.

Naomi Osaka x Levi's denim collection
Levi's

Osaka reportedly worked quite closely with the team at Levi's to ensure that the exclusive denim collection was reflective of not only her own personal style, but also her Japanese heritage.

"I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid. So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected," Osaka said in a press release. The 23-year-old athlete also added: "The sustainability aspect was super important to me. And I love that every piece in the collection has been recycled or repurposed from old stock."

Naomi Osaka x Levi's denim collection
Levi's

The Naomi Osaka x Levi's collection is available on the Levi's app and in select Levi's stores nationwide. Shop items from the limited-edition collection and browse similar denim styles from Levi's below. 

Levi's x Naomi Osaka Truckier Bustier Top
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Truckier Bustier Top
Levi's
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Truckier Bustier Top
This is a hybrid style of a classic bustier top and a trucker jacket.
$180 AT LEVI'S
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Lace Up Shorts
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Lace Up Shorts
Levi's
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Lace Up Shorts
These shorts feature a relaxed fit style and were inspired by Naomi Osaka's childhood love of "drawing clothes."
$150 AT LEVI'S
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Denim Kimona Jacket and Obi Set
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Denim Kimona Jacket and Obi Set
Levi's
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Denim Kimona Jacket and Obi Set
Osaka said in a press release statement that she "always loved wearing kimonos" as a child, and getting to wear one in denim felt "really different and a bit unexpected."
$380 AT LEVI'S
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Crystal Shorts
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Crystal Shorts
Levi's
Levi's x Naomi Osaka Crystal Shorts
Shoppers will love the elegant take on this otherwise classic pair of shorts.
$250 AT LEVI'S
Levi's Women's Vintage Overalls
Levi's Women's Vintage Overalls
Levi's
Levi's Women's Vintage Overalls
Keep it cute and comfy in these relaxed overalls.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
This adorable trucker jacket boasts a straight fit that's very silhouette-flattering.
$69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
The high rise style of this pair of jeans provides such a vintage, nostalgic vibe.
$70 AT AMAZON
Levi's Women's A-line Button Front Mini Skirt
Levi's Women's A-line Button Front Mini Skirt
Levi's
Levi's Women's A-line Button Front Mini Skirt
The button closure on this skirt makes the style even more breathable.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Levi's Women's Pleat Sleeve Trucker
Levi's Women's Pleat Sleeve Trucker
Levi's
Levi's Women's Pleat Sleeve Trucker
Everyone needs a classic denim jacket in their wardrobe.
$63 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
The low rise style and loose hip fit gives this pair of jeans such a classic essence.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)

RELATED CONTENT:

Simone Biles Says Naomi Osaka Is Leading an 'Important' Conversation

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

Naomi Osaka Breaks Down in Tears During Press Conference

Bodysuits Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Love

Coach Outlet Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Select Styles

 