As if Naomi Osaka wasn't already enough of an icon thanks to her tennis superstardom -- now, the four-time Grand Slam champion is adding "fashion designer" to her resume and translating her talents into a limited edition womenswear denim line with Levi's.

The Naomi Osaka x Levi's collection -- which is available on the Levi's app and in select stores nationwide -- features four staple denim pieces that are made entirely from repurposed denim materials, and includes crystal fringe shorts, lace up shorts, a bustier top and a kimono.

Levi's

Osaka reportedly worked quite closely with the team at Levi's to ensure that the exclusive denim collection was reflective of not only her own personal style, but also her Japanese heritage.

"I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid. So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected," Osaka said in a press release. The 23-year-old athlete also added: "The sustainability aspect was super important to me. And I love that every piece in the collection has been recycled or repurposed from old stock."

Levi's

The Naomi Osaka x Levi's collection is available on the Levi's app and in select Levi's stores nationwide. Shop items from the limited-edition collection and browse similar denim styles from Levi's below.

