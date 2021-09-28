Fall is here and now that the weather is starting to cool down for the new season, it's the perfect time to update your wardrobe with a new pair of sneakers. If you're wondering exactly which styles to add to your closet, why not look to a Hailey Bieber-approved brand, like Superga?

Known for her cool streetwear outfits, the 24-year-old model joins husband Justin Bieber (who just launched his second collaboration with Crocs), in the footwear game as the face of Superga's latest collection, which features some of the brand's signature styles as well as some new sneakers worthy of a spot in your shoe collection.

Superga

Whether you're looking for a cool and classic way to wear a pair of Superga sneakers or you want to embrace a new approach to celebrity style, Bieber showcases Superga's newest shoes as the global ambassador for the brand's Fall/Winter 2021 campaign.

Take a cue from the model and sport your Superga sneakers with easy, everyday staples such as a tank top and jeans or elevated pieces like pinstripe trousers or pretty dresses. Thanks to their timeless, minimalist quality, Superga -- which is also a go-to sneaker brand for Kate Middleton -- is sure to help you embrace your personal style, no matter how you might describe it.

Superga

Superga

Want to grab Hailey Bieber's Superga sneakers for yourself? Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite styles from the Hailey Bieber-approved collection from Superga below.

2705 Hi Top White Superga 2705 Hi Top White For a fashion-forward version of the classic hi-top sneaker, opt for these Superga shoes with a vulcanized rubber sole, lace up closure and metal eyelets. $85 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30

Doja Cat's Stylist Details the VMAs Host's Worm Dress (Exclusive)

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 40% Off on Amazon

The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Women

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 58,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are Now 40% Off at Alo Yoga

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around for Fall

Amazon's Fall Sale: Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off

Janina Gavankar Says Pal Meghan Markle Has Emails to Support Her Story