Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30 (Plus More Eye-Catching Jewelry for Men)
Drip. Bling. Whatever you call it, jewelry for men is back in style. Classic styles such as the Cuban link chain, are hotter than ever. And some celebs are pushing the men's jewelry trend even further, sporting pearls. Earlier this year A$AP Rocky was spotted wearing pearls on the red carpet, while singer Justin Bieber has been spotted wearing pearls... just about everywhere.
Case in point, he sported this pearl necklace look on Instagram.
Want to cop the Bieber pearls look? The pop star has been spotted recently wearing this surprisingly affordable personalized pearl necklace from Frasier Sterling. Now through Sept. 24, it's on sale for just $30.
Of course, there's no need to limit yourself to pearls -- from simulated diamonds to gold, all sorts of different men's jewelry is on trend right now. Whether you’re looking for a simple chain to wear to the gym, looking to replicate red carpet rapper glam with an iced out gold choker or just want to show off at the bar with a 14K gold Spongebob Squarepants necklace, the following pieces of jewelry for men will definitely get you noticed.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Face Masks for Double Masking
Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!
Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion
Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts
The Chicest Jewelry Trends at the 2021 Emmys -- Get the Look
Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 40% Off on Amazon