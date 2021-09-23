Drip. Bling. Whatever you call it, jewelry for men is back in style. Classic styles such as the Cuban link chain, are hotter than ever. And some celebs are pushing the men's jewelry trend even further, sporting pearls. Earlier this year A$AP Rocky was spotted wearing pearls on the red carpet, while singer Justin Bieber has been spotted wearing pearls... just about everywhere.

Case in point, he sported this pearl necklace look on Instagram.

Want to cop the Bieber pearls look? The pop star has been spotted recently wearing this surprisingly affordable personalized pearl necklace from Frasier Sterling. Now through Sept. 24, it's on sale for just $30.

Of course, there's no need to limit yourself to pearls -- from simulated diamonds to gold, all sorts of different men's jewelry is on trend right now. Whether you’re looking for a simple chain to wear to the gym, looking to replicate red carpet rapper glam with an iced out gold choker or just want to show off at the bar with a 14K gold Spongebob Squarepants necklace, the following pieces of jewelry for men will definitely get you noticed.

Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace Frasier Sterling Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace As seen around Justin Bieber’s neck, the Custom Pearl Princess Necklace from Frasier Sterling can be customized with any name or word, up to nine characters. The pearls are synthetic; the 4k gold plated zinc charms measure 0.5 by 0.5 inches. Regularly $66, you can get it for $30 through Sept. 24 with code BEADED30. $30 AT FRASIER STERLING (REGULARLY $66) Buy Now

Silver Military Pearls Necklace Ssense Silver Military Pearls Necklace For an interesting twist on the pearl necklace trend, check out this 20-inch silver military pearls necklace by Dsquared2 that combines faux pearls with a chain-link necklace in silver-tone brass. $245 AT SSENSE Buy Now

NFL Gold Chain Necklace Bauble Bar NFL Gold Chain Necklace Looking to show off some NFL team spirit? BaubleBar is releasing a collection of gold-plated NFL necklaces on Sept. 23, including this Green Bay Packers chain. $48 AT BAUBLEBAR Pre-order Now

14k Gold NBA Team Pendant GLD 14k Gold NBA Team Pendant More hyped for the 2021-22 NBA season? No worries -- GLD has a 18k gold plated pendant for every NBA team as well. Team earrings are available too. (And if you’re a baseball fan instead, GLD has 33% off MLB pendants right now.) $99 AT GLD Buy Now

14k Gold Vermeil Cuban Link Chain (5mm) Nordstrom Rack 14k Gold Vermeil Cuban Link Chain (5mm) Looking for an inexpensive way to get the Cuban link look? This 14k gold vermeil (gold plated silver) from Nordstrom rack may not meet the exacting standards of high-end jewelry aficionados, but at just $20, it’s a super affordable way to get a Cuban link around your neck. $20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

SpongeBob Squarepants Necklace King Ice SpongeBob Squarepants Necklace Can you wear your ratty old SpongeBob Squarepants T-shirt to the club? No. Can you wear this SpongeBob Squarepants necklace in 14 gold plate with VVS diamond simulate stones to the club? Only if you want people constantly coming up to you telling you how much they love it. $120 AT KING ICE Buy Now

