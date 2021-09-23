Shopping

Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30 (Plus More Eye-Catching Jewelry for Men)

By Fox Van Allen‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Justin Bieber attends 2021 Costume Institute Benefit
Sean Zanni via Getty

Drip. Bling. Whatever you call it, jewelry for men is back in style. Classic styles such as the Cuban link chain, are hotter than ever. And some celebs are pushing the men's jewelry trend even further, sporting pearls. Earlier this year A$AP Rocky was spotted wearing pearls on the red carpet, while singer Justin Bieber has been spotted wearing pearls... just about everywhere.

Case in point, he sported this pearl necklace look on Instagram.

Want to cop the Bieber pearls look? The pop star has been spotted recently wearing this surprisingly affordable personalized pearl necklace from Frasier Sterling. Now through Sept. 24, it's on sale for just $30.

Of course, there's no need to limit yourself to pearls -- from simulated diamonds to gold, all sorts of different men's jewelry is on trend right now. Whether you’re looking for a simple chain to wear to the gym, looking to replicate red carpet rapper glam with an iced out gold choker or just want to show off at the bar with a 14K gold Spongebob Squarepants necklace, the following pieces of jewelry for men will definitely get you noticed.

Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace
Custom Pearl Princess Necklace
Frasier Sterling
Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace
As seen around Justin Bieber’s neck, the Custom Pearl Princess Necklace from Frasier Sterling can be customized with any name or word, up to nine characters. The pearls are synthetic; the 4k gold plated zinc charms measure 0.5 by 0.5 inches. Regularly $66, you can get it for $30 through Sept. 24 with code BEADED30.  
$30 AT FRASIER STERLING (REGULARLY $66)
Silver Military Pearls Necklace
Silver Military Pearls Necklace
Ssense
Silver Military Pearls Necklace
For an interesting twist on the pearl necklace trend, check out this 20-inch silver military pearls necklace by Dsquared2 that combines faux pearls with a chain-link necklace in silver-tone brass.
$245 AT SSENSE
Gold Ball Chain & Pearls Bracelet
Gold Ball Chain & Pearls Bracelet
SSense
Gold Ball Chain & Pearls Bracelet
Don’t forget to accessorize your wrist! This ball chain bracelet by In Gold We Trust Paris features 18k gold-plated brass balls along with freshwater pearls and a logo plaque at length. Available in small, medium and large sizes.  
$220 AT SSENSE
NFL Gold Chain Necklace
NFL Green Bay Packers Gold Chain Necklace
Bauble Bar
NFL Gold Chain Necklace
Looking to show off some NFL team spirit? BaubleBar is releasing a collection of gold-plated NFL necklaces on Sept. 23, including this Green Bay Packers chain.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
14k Gold NBA Team Pendant
14k Gold NBA Team Pendant
GLD
14k Gold NBA Team Pendant
More hyped for the 2021-22 NBA season? No worries -- GLD has a 18k gold plated pendant for every NBA team as well. Team earrings are available too. (And if you’re a baseball fan instead, GLD has 33% off MLB pendants right now.)  
$99 AT GLD
AllSaints Briggs Sterling Silver Necklace
AllSaints Briggs Sterling Silver Necklace
AllSaints
AllSaints Briggs Sterling Silver Necklace
Is silver more your style than gold? The understated Briggs necklace from AllSaints features a skinny sterling silver chain with a carabiner clasp and two pendants.
$139 AT ALLSAINTS
10k Solid Gold Miami Cuban Link Chain (4mm)
Mens Chain - Solid Miami Cuban Link 10K Gold
Frost NYC
10k Solid Gold Miami Cuban Link Chain (4mm)
If you’re looking for a legit solid Miami Cuban link chain to wear around your neck, famed hip-hop jeweler Frost NYC has a ton of options. Prices start at $1,831 for a 4mm-wide, 20-inch chain in 10k gold and run up to $13,225 for an 8mm-wide, 30-inch chain in 14k gold.
$1,831 AT FROST NYC
14k Gold Vermeil Cuban Link Chain (5mm)
14k Gold Vermeil Cuban Link Chain (5mm)
Nordstrom Rack
14k Gold Vermeil Cuban Link Chain (5mm)
Looking for an inexpensive way to get the Cuban link look? This 14k gold vermeil (gold plated silver) from Nordstrom rack may not meet the exacting standards of high-end jewelry aficionados, but at just $20, it’s a super affordable way to get a Cuban link around your neck.
$20 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $128)
4mm Iced Ball Chain in 18k Yellow Gold
4mm Iced Ball Chain in 18k Yellow Gold
GLD
4mm Iced Ball Chain in 18k Yellow Gold
This 18k gold plated iced ball chain from GLD has the shape of a string of pearls, but swaps out pearlescence with serious brilliance. It can be worn on its own, or paired with a matching bracelet.  
$219 AT GLD
18” Diamond Prong Link Choker (19mm) in White Gold
18” Diamond Prong Link Choker (19mm) in White Gold
GLD
18” Diamond Prong Link Choker (19mm) in White Gold
Make no mistake: This 19mm diamond prong link choker, available in four lengths, will definitely get you noticed. It comes in a 14k white gold plated version (shown), and more expensive 14k white vermeil (gold plated sterling silver) and 10k solid white gold versions.
$409 AT GLD
SpongeBob Squarepants Necklace
SpongeBob Squarepants Necklace
King Ice
SpongeBob Squarepants Necklace
Can you wear your ratty old SpongeBob Squarepants T-shirt to the club? No. Can you wear this SpongeBob Squarepants necklace in 14 gold plate with VVS diamond simulate stones to the club? Only if you want people constantly coming up to you telling you how much they love it.
$120 AT KING ICE

RELATED CONTENT:

 

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

The Chicest Jewelry Trends at the 2021 Emmys -- Get the Look

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 40% Off on Amazon