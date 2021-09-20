Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Fall will be here in a few days and with every new season, we love a jewelry refresh. For that, we're looking to Amazon's Fall Sale for awesome deals on jewelry. Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with its Fall Sale including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600.

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Prime Day sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Fall Sale onEngagement Rings for All Budgets.

