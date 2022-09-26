This morning, Amazon announced there will be a second Amazon Prime Day and it's starting in two weeks. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, the Prime Early Access Sale will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale event.

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. This October Prime Day event will undoubtedly help jumpstart holiday shopping with early deals on Amazon. The big kicker: in order to shop all of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 savings, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Getting Amazon Prime Day discounts is one of the many benefits Prime members have access to, along with fast and free shipping options and Prime Video streaming. If you’ve yet to sign up for a Prime account, now’s the time to do so before Amazon's October Prime Day sales event.

Read on for all the details about next month's event. plus shop the best early Amazon deals that are already live.

When is the second Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's fall Prime Day, called the Prime Early Access Sale, will start at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 11 and extend through 2:59 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 13. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, shoppers will have 48 hours to take advantage of Amazon's biggest savings.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an exclusive annual shopping event for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to beauty and fashion.

While some sales last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, others like the famous Amazon Lightning Deals are live only for a few hours and require shoppers to add their Prime Day finds to their shopping carts rather quickly.

Do you need a Prime Membership to shop the Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals?

Yes — Amazon's October Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a Prime member, you can get a free 30-day trial right now. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

If you are a college student, you can get a free 6-month trial right now. followed by a discounted rate of $7.49 per month for as long as you’re in school.

In order to maximize on your Prime Day savings, you'll also want to make sure that you download the Amazon Prime app and turn on notifications. Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can also receive an additional 1% reward back on top of the already 5% back from Amazon purchases. We're talking savings upon savings here!

What Prime Day deals will be available during the Prime Early Access Sale 2022?

As part of Amazon's new Prime Day event, Amazon will introduce a Top 100 list of the season’s most popular products. The list will be released the day of the sale event on October 11. You can expect to see great deals on brands like Peloton, New Balance, Calvin Klein, Roomba vacuums so much more.

What early Amazon Prime Day deals can you shop now?

Exact deal details are still unknown for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022. That being said, while the October Prime Day-like event is two weeks away, there are already deals available on Amazon’s site, including fashion, tech,

home, Amazon devices, and more. Ahead, shop Amazon's best early Prime Day deals currently available.

How should you prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

You’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page. Be sure to check early and often during the 48-hour sale event. The best deals are generally short-lived and limited in stock. Amazon's Lightning Deals will also appear on this page. Check back here during the Prime Early Access Sale as we’ll be highlighting all of the very best October Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss.

What competing stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Prime Day is Amazon's giant sale event, but other retailers often offer competitive deals and the Prime Early Access Sale is no different. For example, Target just announced Target Deal Days will be taking place October 6 through October 8 to start your season of savings. During Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July, we saw sales and matched prices from Walmart, Best Buy, Chewy, and Kohl's just to name a few. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, you can always try it for free for 30 days and get the best of both worlds.

