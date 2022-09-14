Shopping

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Up to 75% Off at Amazon

By Cynthia Garcia
Amazon Calvin Klein Sale
Calvin Klein

Amazon currently has amazing deals on Calvin Klein for an underwear drawer refresh. The brand known for its iconic style and legendary underwear ads has its bras and underwear at an enticing discount on Amazon. The Calvin Klein sale is a great way to stock up on underwear, activewear, and loungewear essentials — especially for the fall season. 

The sale includes tons of deals on wardrobe essentials that are comfortable and soft to the touch. With up to 75% off on bralettes, bras, underwear, leggings, and more, you can easily upgrade your underwear drawer with Calvin Klein for the fall. 

Ahead, shop some of our favorite Amazon Deals on Calvin Klein. 

Best Calvin Klein Deals on Amazon

Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette
Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette

This deep triangle bra features skinny adjustable straps, which won't dig into or pinch your skin

$38$10
Men's Underwear Cotton Hip Brief Classics, 4-Pack
Men's Underwear Cotton Hip Brief Classics, 4-Pack
Amazon
Men's Underwear Cotton Hip Brief Classics, 4-Pack

The Calvin Klein Hip Brief Classics fit like a glove. Luckily, they come in a 4-pack so you'll always have your favorite pair on hand.

$43$40
Reversible Seamless Sports Bra
Reversible Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
Reversible Seamless Sports Bra

This moisture-wicking performance sports bra will support you for up to medium impact workouts. It's reversible so you can change up your look whenever you want.

$34$20
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette

This breathable bralette comes complete with unlined cups to make the piece even more comfortable. 

$50$30
Men's The Pride Edit 5-Pack Low Rise Trunk
Men's The Pride Edit 5-Pack Low Rise Trunk
Amazon
Men's The Pride Edit 5-Pack Low Rise Trunk

Take pride in wearing Calvin Klein. With a repeating logo elastic waistband and a supportive contoured pouch, this brand offers a limited edition rainbow of colors.

$65$42
Men's 100% Cotton T-Shirt Packs
Men's 100% Cotton T-Shirt Packs
Amazon
Men's 100% Cotton T-Shirt Packs

These tanks will make you feel like you're one of the supermodels from the Calvin Klein campaigns. 

$45$34
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Party
Amazon
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty

The bikini-style panties are made from an extra stretchy cotton fabric, along with a comfortable elastic waistband.

$35$26
Kids Modern Cotton Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
Kids Modern Cotton Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
Amazon
Kids Modern Cotton Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack

Calvin Klein makes cute underwear for kids too. This cotton hipster 3-pack is a great addition to a girl's essentials.

$8 AND UP
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Amazon
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers

This 3-pack of boxers has a great silhouette. This boxer also features soft fabric and a signature logo.

$45$34
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette
Amazon
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette Bra

This seamless and wireless V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein is the perfect match for V-neck T-shirts.

$44$32
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit

Pair this super soft lounge bodysuit with your favorite pair of joggers, or dress it up with some classic ripped jeans and a denim jacket for a retro Y2K look.

$54$40
Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette

This unlined bralette has a cushioned back closure for some added comfort. Pair with your favorite pair of hipster panties and get ready to relax during your downtime.

$28$20
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra

Everyone needs a comfortable T-shirt bra in their wardrobe. 

$65$48
Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Multipack Panty
Amazon
Invisibles Hipster Panty

Every comfortable outfit should start with some comfy seamless underwear.

$15$11
Plus Size Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Calvin Klein Plus Size Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Amazon
Plus Size Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette

Try this seamless and wire-free bralette with extra support and removable pads. Plus, it's tag-free so you don't have to deal with irritation.

$44$26
Men's Ultra Soft Modern Modal Lounge Jogger
Men's Ultra Soft Modern Modal Lounge Jogger
Amazon
Men's Ultra Soft Modern Modal Lounge Jogger

Joggers like these are perfect for lounging around the house.

$49$37
Pure Ribbed Lounge Legging
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Lounge Leggings
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Lounge Legging

These leggings are great for your next workout or your next movie marathon with your friends. 

$48$21

