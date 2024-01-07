Amazon's Best-Selling Massage Gun Is On Sale for Just $40 Right Now

Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.

Whether your New Year's health goals include improving your fitness or revamping your self-care routine, you can grab Amazon's No. 1 best-selling massage gun for just $40. The highly-rated Toloco Massage Gun is on sale for 47% off right now.

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $76 $40 Shop Now

With 10 different massage heads for different parts of the body and seven different speeds, the Toloco deep tissue massage gun can swiftly (and quietly) adapt from your arms and neck to your back and legs. You can easily adjust the speed to bring a range of intensity wherever needed.

Currently, the Toloco massage gun has over 34,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer shared that it really helped with their stiff muscles and they found it very useful for shoulder muscles after heavy weight lifting.

Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon.

During Amazon's winter sale, the fitness deals include tons more massage gun options to relieve muscle soreness, relax your body after your workouts, or boost your overall mood after a long day. We've found discounts of up to 60% off top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Renpho and more. Ahead, shop the best massage guns deals available at Amazon today.

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. $120 $70 With Coupon Shop Now

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension. $299 $249 Shop Now

CINCOM Massage Gun Amazon CINCOM Massage Gun The CINCOM Massage Gun comes with 6 interchangeable massage heads that provide targeted treatment for every muscle group. The powerful device is now on sale for 60% off so you won't want to miss out on this incredible deal. $64 $44 With Coupon Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

