Let's face it: The holiday season can be a little stressful. Between gift shopping, planning winter trips and family dinners, everyone could use some well-deserved relaxation. Giving someone a present that supports their well-being can create small moments of calm and boost your loved one's mood.

Whether you're shopping for a fitness fanatic, health nut, or anyone who loves taking care of themselves, the Therabody Holiday Sale is filled with wellness gifts that are perfect for everyone on your list. Right now, you can save up to $300 on the brand's best massage guns and cutting-edge wellness technology.

Shop the Therabody Sale

Theraguns make the best stress relief gifts. Therabody's holiday discounts include $110 off the Theragun Prime, $100 off the Theragun Elite, $50 off Oprah's favorite Theragun Mini, and as much as $250 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Pro (5th Generation) Therabody Theragun Pro (5th Generation) Smarter and quieter than ever before, the latest Theragun PRO is the ultimate tool for recovery and pain relief. You get all the power with none of the sound, thanks to the PRO's new design that also features visually-guided, built-in routines. $599 $499 Shop Now

Theragun Pro (4th Generation) Therabody Theragun Pro (4th Generation) The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $349 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $110 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $299 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Therabody Theragun Prime With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms. $299 $189 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $149 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $250 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

Also included in the holiday sale is the TheraFace PRO, Therabody's award-winning skincare device.The technology behind a Theragun's percussive therapy is now designed for your face to reduce tension and relax facial muscles while firming and plumping for youthful glow. These multi-tasking devices also use rejuvenating LED light therapy to reduce wrinkles around the eyes.

TheraFace PRO Therabody TheraFace PRO From skin-toning microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, a relaxing facial massage meets the facial therapies you love, all in one device. Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. $399 $329 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: