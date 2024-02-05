Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so don't let the day of love sneak up on you. Whether you're caught without a gift for the skincare guru in your life or are a self-care lover yourself, the NuFace Valentine's Day sale has you covered.

NuFace is responsible for several innovative facial toning devices designed to give you in-office treatments right at home. For a limited time, the cult-favorite skincare brand is offering 20% off starter sets featuring the most popular microcurrent tools. Better yet, these NuFace deals all come in the Sandy Rose colorway for a perfectly pink Valentine's Day gift.

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology to activate your facial muscles, allowing you to tone, lift and contour right at home. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skin care device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help take your valentine's regimen to the next level, we've rounded up all the best NuFace deals to shop while supplies last. Ahead, treat yourself or your significant other to the sculpting tools that Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr and more stars all have heart eyes for.

NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit Elevate your skincare routine on the go with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device for improving cheek contour, lifting brows, and reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines & other signs of aging. $250 $200 Shop Now

NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit Save 20% on the NuFace Trinity+ to sculpt your face and neck, smooth lines, lift brows and make cheekbones pop in minutes. There's an exclusive Boost Button to take your lift to the next level for extra oomph. $395 $316 Shop Now

NuFace FIX Starter Kit NuFace NuFace FIX Starter Kit Perfect for skin care on the go, the FIX instantly targets the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within 3 minutes. $165 $132 Shop Now

