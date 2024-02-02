Nothing says "I love you" quite like a new workout set from lululemon. Shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for him and her.
Here at ET, we love receiving chocolate and flowers on Valentine's Day as much as the next person. But if you really want to go above and beyond this year, get your sweetheart the gift they really want: new apparel from lululemon. The coveted athleisure brand makes shopping easy with its curated Valentine's Day gift picks, and there are so many stylish and functional options they'll want to wear over and over again.
Whether your loved one is a fitness junkie who's always putting in work at the gym, a steadfast believer in the "hot girl walk" or simply someone who loves comfy loungewear, there's something for everyone at lululemon. Pink and red pieces are a natural choice for Valentine's Day, and several of lululemon's beloved styles come in festive colorways: the Align leggings, Scuba hoodie, adorable beanie and more.
Below, we've selected some of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts for him and her to give and receive on February 14. Just be sure to place your order by Saturday, February 10 at 11:59pm PST to guarantee your gifts will arrive in time for the day of love. Need even more gift-shopping inspo? Be sure to check out our V-Day gift guides for men and women, plus tons of budget-friendly gifts under $50.
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Align Tank Top
Wear the Align tank top with its matching leggings for an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon's belt bag is almost always sold out, so be sure to secure one while they're in stock.
Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater
Made of a cotton-blend fabric, this sweater is a timeless cold-weather staple.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
Whether you wear them for bikram yoga or binge-watching, you'll be cute and comfy in these high-waisted flare pants.
Close-Fit Cotton-Blend Ribbed Beanie
Keep it cozy with a soft cotton-blend beanie.
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Say hello to your new favorite hoodie with a comfy oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
ABC Jogger Warpstreme
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Softstreme High-Rise Pant
Upgrade their grubby old sweatpants with a luxuriously soft new pair.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
