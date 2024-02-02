Here at ET, we love receiving chocolate and flowers on Valentine's Day as much as the next person. But if you really want to go above and beyond this year, get your sweetheart the gift they really want: new apparel from lululemon. The coveted athleisure brand makes shopping easy with its curated Valentine's Day gift picks, and there are so many stylish and functional options they'll want to wear over and over again.

Whether your loved one is a fitness junkie who's always putting in work at the gym, a steadfast believer in the "hot girl walk" or simply someone who loves comfy loungewear, there's something for everyone at lululemon. Pink and red pieces are a natural choice for Valentine's Day, and several of lululemon's beloved styles come in festive colorways: the Align leggings, Scuba hoodie, adorable beanie and more.

Below, we've selected some of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts for him and her to give and receive on February 14. Just be sure to place your order by Saturday, February 10 at 11:59pm PST to guarantee your gifts will arrive in time for the day of love. Need even more gift-shopping inspo? Be sure to check out our V-Day gift guides for men and women, plus tons of budget-friendly gifts under $50.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

