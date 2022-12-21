Shopping

The Best Loungewear to Help You Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best loungewear
Parachute Home

Winter temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And if you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.

Here at ET, we are experts in the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend. Celebs like Kylie Jenner have been opting for loungewear sets recently. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection while looking just as stylish as the stars, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.

Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Parachute, Eddie Bauer, Free People, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. For more items to get you in the mood for the winter weather, check out our cozy home decor, staples for your winter wardrobe, and warm coats for winter. Ahead, shop our selection of the best loungewear pieces that are both cozy and trendy. 

Best Women's Loungewear

For Days High Waisted Sweatpants
For Days High Waisted Sweatpants
For Days
For Days High Waisted Sweatpants

Made with a blend of comfort and style, these are sweatpants that actually look flattering. The 100% recyclable set doesn't just look good on you, it's good for the planet too. 

$98$49
Lulus Comfy Cutie Olive Green Chenille Sweater
Lulus Comfy Cutie Olive Green Chenille Sweater
Lulus
Lulus Comfy Cutie Olive Green Chenille Sweater

Stay warm and cozy all day wearing this chenille-knit sweater from Lulus that comes in four different colors. Don't forget to add the pants to your cart to complete the set. 

$48$35
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

Cozy Earth's flared pants feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.

$150$83
lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew
lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew
lululemon
lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew

It doesn't get much cozier than the lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew made from soft terry fabric. It comes in three gorgeous colors perfect for the colder seasons.

$108$69
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the pajama set you've always wanted to wear. 

$130$105
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
iconic luxe Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants
Amazon
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes

Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles.

$25
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant

Team a soft bralette with this Calvin Klein thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and a drawstring waistband. 

$30
Free People C.O.Z.Y Pullover
Free People C.O.Z.Y Pullover
Free People
Free People C.O.Z.Y Pullover

With its longline, oversized design and split hems, this plush waffle weave pullover is perfect for lounging all day.

$78
Good American Wide Leg Sweatpant
Wide Leg Sweatpant
Good American
Good American Wide Leg Sweatpant

In these chic wide-legged sweats, you'll look the part at your next get-together with friends.

$75
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Crewneck
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Crewneck

This season, cozy up in Outdoor Voices' beloved fleece crewneck with your favorite leggings. It's made from a soft, natural wool blend that will keep you warm.

$88
Savage X Fenty Xssential Crop Hoodie
Savage X Fenty Xssential Crop Hoodie
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty Xssential Crop Hoodie

With a cropped fit, this super comfy hoodie is also trendy. It comes in six color options all with an inclusive range of sizes from XS to 4X.

$65$25
WITH VIP OFFER
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt
Parachute
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt

In addition to chic bedding, Parachute also has loungewear. We love the oversized linen sleep shirt for its breathable, comfy and soft design. 

$99$40
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls
The Great Fantastic
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls

Enter Swoveralls: sweatpants and overalls combined. The super soft, don't-want-to-take-off one-piece is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. 

$108
Happy Earth Arboretum Lounge Set
Happy Earth Arboretum Lounge Set
Happy Earth
Happy Earth Arboretum Lounge Set

Look good and feel good while helping the planet by wearing this cozy set from Happy Earth. Happy Earth ensures their items are ethically made while remaining carbon neutral. 

$100
Skims Rhinestone Logo Pointelle Onesie
Skims Rhinestone Logo Pointelle Onesie
Skims
Skims Rhinestone Logo Pointelle Onesie

While there are limited sizes in the black onesie worn by Kylie Jenner, you can also get this fashionable bodysuit in white or pink. 

$148

Best Men's Loungewear

alo Highline Hoodie
alo Highline Hoodie
alo
alo Highline Hoodie

Upgraded with zippered pockets, this relaxed-fit hoodie from alo is soft, comfy, and durable. Grab the matching pants to complete your ensemble. 

$118
Tommy John Men's Second Skin Lounge Jogger Pants
Tommy John Men's Second Skin Lounge Jogger Pants
Amazon
Tommy John Men's Second Skin Lounge Jogger Pants

Stretchy and breathable, these men's joggers are made from luxurious and soft fabric for ultimate comfort. 

$84
Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers
Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers

The inside of these joggers is fully lined with soft and plush shearling. The shearling adds another level of comfort as well as additional warmth.

$80$40
Softwear Unisex Hoodie
Softwear Unisex Hoodie
Softwear
Softwear Unisex Hoodie

This buttery soft hoodie is perfect for home or heading out due to its fitted and tailored shape.

$108
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

With this stretch-knit, you can wear it with joggers for errands, a casual date or just lounging in. It's extremely comfy so it's a great base layer for colder days.

$85$47
Banana Republic Factory Fleece Jogger Set
Banana Republic Factory Fleece Jogger Set
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Fleece Jogger Set

With ribbed cuffs and soft warm fleece, you'll feel nice and toasty when relaxing or running errands in this jogger set. You can also get the same outfit in grey or black.

$65$32
GET THE JOGGERS
$70$35
GET THE HOODIE
J. Crew Double-Knit Jogger Pant
J. Crew Double-Knit Jogger Pant
J. Crew
J. Crew Double-Knit Jogger Pant

These double-knit joggers from J. Crew are made from cotton for a pant that is light, soft and comfy. 

$70$50
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.

$21$19
Jambys Unisex House Hoodie
Jambys House Hoodie
Jambys
Jambys Unisex House Hoodie

Stretchy, soft, and lightweight, the House Hoodie is perfect for everyday wear. Said to be breathable enough to wear for 93 hours, it's a good choice for slightly cooler indoor temperatures. 

$79
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Amazon
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt

A wardrobe staple, this plush fleece sweatshirt is a must-have.

$22$14
PINK 4.25" Rolled Hem Sweat Shorts
PINK 4.25" Rolled Hem Sweat Shorts
PINK
PINK 4.25" Rolled Hem Sweat Shorts

Did you know PINK now makes unisex clothing? This is cute lounge set is for those that love to hunker down with a plush blanket. 

$39
GET THE SHORTS
$55$39
GET THE HOODIE

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

15 Wardrobe Must-Haves to Shop from the Reformation Winter Sale

Wayfair End-of-Year Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now

The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long

25 Best Gifts Under $30 for Holiday Shopping On a Budget in 2022

Last Chance to Shop the Best lululemon Gifts for Men and Women of 2022

Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less

 