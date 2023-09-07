With autumn right around the corner and cooler weather approaching, we're in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. This in-between time of year lets us play with layers, making transitional fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes.

Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, bomber jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Levi's, Alo Yoga, Alex Mill, Abercrombie & Fitch and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best jean skirts, loafers and maxi dresses.

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket A classic denim jacket never goes out of style. $90 Shop Now

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket Amazon Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe. $90 $63 Shop Now

BCBGeneration Stand Collar Faux Fur Bomber Jacket Nordstrom Rack BCBGeneration Stand Collar Faux Fur Bomber Jacket Cozy up in this velvety faux fur bomber jacket on cooler fall days. $228 $80 Shop Now

Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket The Tanming Store via Amazon Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki. $43 $30 Shop Now

Kut From The Kloth Emma Faux Suede Moto Jacket Nordstrom Kut From The Kloth Emma Faux Suede Moto Jacket This chic moto-style jacket comes in four neutral colors — black, hunter, oxblood and toffee. $129 $71 Shop Now

Alo Yoga Cropped Break Line Bomber Jacket Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Cropped Break Line Bomber Jacket For a sporty option, Alo Yoga's cropped bomber made from soft tricot fabric is perfect for pairing with your activewear sets. $168 Shop Now

J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft J.Crew J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft A roomy quilted jacket is perfect for layering as temps start to dip. This J Crew piece is sustainably made with recycled material. $178 $120 Shop Now

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Original Trucker Jacket The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. $90 $80 Shop Now

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket Amazon MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket Stay warm and cozy all fall long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material. $75 $67 With Coupon Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. The trendy leather jacket also comes in two other colors to choose from. $120 Shop Now

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket Banana Republic Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket Made of 100% cotton, this ecru bomber jacket is the perfect weight for transitional seasons. $180 Shop Now

Barbour Betty Quilted Vest Nordstrom Barbour Betty Quilted Vest Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit. $145 Shop Now

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket Quince Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket Add casual flair to your fall wardrobe with a genuine leather shirt jacket — a steal at under $200. $180 Shop Now

Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt This corduroy button down shirt jacket hybrid is a bestseller on Amazon. $46 $28 With Coupon Shop Now

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket Alex Mill Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in On­ly Mur­ders in the Build­ing. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come. $225 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: