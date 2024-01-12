The cozy winter season is officially in full swing, and Amazon is kicking off incredible deals on UGG boots, including its Koolaburra by UGG line, to help you step into the cold in style.

With winter temperatures here, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop for ourselves and others while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your winter wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with deals of up to 37% off UGG styles.

Shop UGG Deals

To keep you warm, cozy and comfortable this winter, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to stylish boots, now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe for winter with the best Amazon deals on UGG boots and slippers.

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Slippers

UGG Women's Scuffita Slipper Amazon UGG Women's Scuffita Slipper With a molded rubber outsole and the same soft sheepskin as the Scuffette, the Scuffita is the perfect house slipper. The slipper pairs perfectly with robes and loungewear for a relaxing weekend. $90 $63 Shop Now

