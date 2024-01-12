Shop the best Amazon deals on cozy UGG boots and slippers to stay warm this winter.
The cozy winter season is officially in full swing, and Amazon is kicking off incredible deals on UGG boots, including its Koolaburra by UGG line, to help you step into the cold in style.
With winter temperatures here, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop for ourselves and others while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your winter wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with deals of up to 37% off UGG styles.
To keep you warm, cozy and comfortable this winter, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
From fuzzy slip-ons to stylish boots, now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe for winter with the best Amazon deals on UGG boots and slippers.
The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot
A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bow detail on the side of the boot.
UGG Women's Ultra Mini Braid Fashion Boot
The ultimate winter wardrobe essential, the Ultra Mini Braid Fashion Boot features a curly sheepskin collar, suede upper and UGGplush wool inside.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Prepare for colder temperatures with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.
UGG Women's Ashton Addie Snow Boot
Looking to upgrade your winter boots? The UGG Women's Ashton Addie Snow Boot is perfect for tackling any weather conditions.
UGG Women's Sunburst Mini Chukka Boot
A classic suede boot that provides a signature slipper-like comfort for both indoor and outdoor wear.
The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Slippers
UGG Women's Scuffita Slipper
With a molded rubber outsole and the same soft sheepskin as the Scuffette, the Scuffita is the perfect house slipper. The slipper pairs perfectly with robes and loungewear for a relaxing weekend.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Cozy up this winter with these amazingly warm slip-on style slippers.
UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.
UGG Women's Cozetta Braid Slipper
UGG's Cozetta Braid Slippers are perfect to pair with your favorite loungewear set on chilly winter days.
