The 10 Best Leggings to Buy on Amazon for Every Workout and Occassion — All Under $30

Published: 7:45 PM PST, January 8, 2024

Shop the best leggings on Amazon for the ultimate comfort and style all year long.

It’s fair to say leggings have become quite the wardrobe staple that no one should be without. Some of us live in leggings as the right pair can play the foundation to every outfit imaginable. However, finding your go-to pair is much easier said than done.

With so many different types of leggings for every activity and occasion, finding that perfect combination of comfort and compression in a pair for both everyday wear and for working out is no small feat. Not all pairs are created equal. To help narrow down your search, we've rounded up the best leggings for women that are all available on Amazon.

From viral TikTok leggings to our readers' favorites, these highly recommended leggings on Amazon include pairs to suit all styles. Whether you prefer high-waisted leggings, buttery-soft yoga pants, or leggings with pockets, shop top-rated styles below that are all less than $30. Considering leggings are a major part of our daily uniform, you may just want to stock up on multiple pairs for 2024.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala leggings have a cult following on TikTok thanks to their buttery soft fabric in tons of color options and roomy side pockets. 

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

Satina High-Waisted Leggings
Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

With more than 61,000 five-star reviews, these leggings boast a stretchy and supportive high waistband that elongates your torso and a compression-like softness that helps to flatten you out while feeling supportive.

$18 $16

Shop Now

Heathyoga Yoga Pants With Pockets

Heathyoga Yoga Pants With Pockets
Amazon

Heathyoga Yoga Pants With Pockets

Whether you're running, doing yoga, or lounging around the house, these breathable high-waisted leggings with pockets are moisture-wicking to keep you cool. Shoppers rave about how they also work well as shapewear.

$25 $17

Shop Now

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$46 $30

Shop Now

Mooslover V-Cross Waist Butt Lifting Leggings with Pockets

Mooslover V-Cross Waist Butt Lifting Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Mooslover V-Cross Waist Butt Lifting Leggings with Pockets

These squat-proof, booty-lifting Mooslover leggings were made with a ruched design that highlights the hip curve. Plus, there's a hidden pocket at the back for storing your phone and personal belongings.

90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants

90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants
Amazon

90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants

These workout leggings are designed with a 25" inseam for a slightly-yet-stylishly shorter length perfect for women on the go. They also have a high waistband for gentle compression to your midsection, giving you a toned and trim look.

IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Reviewers can't get enough of these soft polyester and spandex IUGA leggings, which come in more than 25 color options and are 100% squat-proof. These leggings are perfect for active women as they allow for maximum free movement.

$30 $26

Shop Now

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings
Amazon

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings

Beloved for their stability, comfort, fit and thickness, these highly rated leggings have four-way stretch and are incredibly lightweight and thin — making them ideal for working out and walking outside. 

Motherhood Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Maternity Leggings

Motherhood Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Maternity Leggings
Amazon

Motherhood Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Maternity Leggings

Don't underestimate the comfort of maternity leggings for your workout wardrobe. These workout pants are a best seller on Amazon. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 

