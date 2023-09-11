We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is an essential part of an active wardrobe, and the right pair can help you achieve your fitness goals.

After the last few years of working from home and prioritizing our comfort, there's no denying that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings for women to wear — whether you're dressing up or dressing down this season. Not only are our picks super comfortable and ultra-flattering, but they are also highly rated by customers at top brands like lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Amazon, Aerie and more.

There's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up during high-intensity workouts, faux leather leggings, or a colorful design that turns heads. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your everyday wardrobe essentials with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out, running errands, or lounging around.

The Best Leggings for Women

yummie Rachel Shaping Legging yummie yummie Rachel Shaping Legging Shapewear and lounge brand yummie's best-selling style is the Rachel shaping legging that gently sculpts with ultra-soft stretch cotton — available in sizes sizes XS-3X and nine colors. $48 Shop Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these. $78 Shop Now

