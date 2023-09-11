Shop the best leggings for yoga, working out and lounging from popular brands like lululemon, Alo Yoga, Outdoor Voices and more.
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is an essential part of an active wardrobe, and the right pair can help you achieve your fitness goals.
After the last few years of working from home and prioritizing our comfort, there's no denying that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings for women to wear — whether you're dressing up or dressing down this season. Not only are our picks super comfortable and ultra-flattering, but they are also highly rated by customers at top brands like lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Amazon, Aerie and more.
There's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up during high-intensity workouts, faux leather leggings, or a colorful design that turns heads. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your everyday wardrobe essentials with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out, running errands, or lounging around.
The Best Leggings for Women
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging
These crossover-style leggings from Aerie provide a flattering fit that are popping up all over social media. And this buttery-smooth pair comes with pockets on each side.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Free People Mid-Rise Full Length Low And Flow Legging
Add some whimsy to your next yoga routine wearing these fitted leggings with a flowy, flared leg. These chic, fun leggings will look great even outside of the gym.
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Not every workout legging has to have tapered ankles — a cropped legging doesn't work for everyone or every workout. This high waist legging from the celeb-loved Alo Yoga are flared for comfort and you can wear them to yoga class or as an everyday legging.
yummie Rachel Shaping Legging
Shapewear and lounge brand yummie's best-selling style is the Rachel shaping legging that gently sculpts with ultra-soft stretch cotton — available in sizes sizes XS-3X and nine colors.
Outdoor Voices SuperForm Bloom 7/8 Legging
Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day.
Everlane The Perform Legging
This lightweight compression legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and a performance fabric with sweat-wicking properties. It's also 58% recycled nylon.
Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Your gym routine will remain fiercely fresh with these ankle-length leggings, featuring a high waist and stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric.
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.
lululemon Nulu and Crisscross Mesh Stirrup Tight
These waist-snatching criss-cross leggings have mesh panels for extra breathability.
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Give the black yoga pants a break and switch it up with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture-wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging
These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version.
RELATED CONTENT: