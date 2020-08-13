Shopping

10 Best Running Shoes for Women

By Julie Vadnal
Have you found your sole mate yet? The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months. 

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. 

Shop ET Style’s favorite women’s running shoes, below.

 

Cloud Swift
On
Bandier On Cloud Swift
Bandier
Cloud Swift
On

Truth: Some people’s feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh sock in these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the cushiony foam soles in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you’re running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.

Cavu Running Shoe
Hoka One One
Hoka One One Women's Cavu
Amazon
Cavu Running Shoe
Hoka One One

Countless Amazon reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying.

Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers
Adidas
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers
Adidas

We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in this speed-friendly racing shoe. But with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint.

Women's Tree Dashers
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers
Allbirds
Women's Tree Dashers
Allbirds

These Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers are one of the most highly rated women's running shoes. They also come in 11 different colors and styles to fit everyone's personality.

Ghost 13
Brooks
Brooks Ghost 13
Zappos
Ghost 13
Brooks

These comfortable and cushy Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe.

Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes
Nike
Nike Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes
Finish Line
Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes
Nike

The lightweight soles of Nike’s latest drop are filled with tiny cushion-y beads that make even those last few miles of a long race feel like you’re running on bubbles. We're calling it: These will become your new favorite long-distance shoes.

Cloud X
On
On Cloud X
Zappos
Cloud X
On

The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe.

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas

These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 36% off at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $70

Swift Run Sneaker
Adidas
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker
Nordstrom
Swift Run Sneaker
Adidas

Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style. 

REGULARLY $85

Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
DSW
Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike

This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.

ORIGINALLY $90

