Alo Yoga Is Up to 40% Off at Amazon: Save on Celeb-Loved Leggings, Bike Shorts and More
Nowadays, athleisure is a wardrobe staple not just for actually working out, but to feel comfy wherever the day may take you. Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski all wear editor-favorite brand Alo Yoga on the regular — and for good reason. From buttery soft leggings to extra comfortable sports bras, Amazon is offering major discounts on Alo's best-sellers.
Amazon is one of the best retailers to score workout gear at jaw-dropping low prices. It's never been easier to look effortlessly cute by tossing on a pair of Alo leggings or bike shorts. Just ask Hailey Bieber — the model is often spotted in adorable workout sets, and one of her go-to pairs of leggings is on sale right now.
For a limited time, the mega retailer is slashing prices on celeb-approved Alo Yoga styles to refresh your athleisure rotation. Many sizes and styles are already selling out, so snag your favorites before it's too late.
The Best Alo Yoga Deals at Amazon
In these chic flare leggings, you'll look stylish while feeling comfortable during your next workout.
This sleek polo is lightweight and breathable with four-way stretch.
Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging features a high-waisted band detail and an edgy ripped look.
Add one of Alo Yoga's most popular leggings to your collection. With a lifting fit, contouring mixed matte and shine fabric, and a hold-it-in five-inch waistband, the high-waist moto leggings have been spotted on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford and Gigi Hadid. Select colors and sizes are currently discounted.
With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams help to prevent chafing.
Made with Alo's ultralight, smooth performance fabric, the Vapor Shorts have an on-trend biker short silhouette. Wear them off-duty with a cropped jacket and slides.
Lightweight and soft, this bra top will keep you comfortable even through the sweatiest workouts.
The criss cross detail in the back adds a nice touch to this functional bra.
Made with a clean, sleek design and ultra lightweight Vapor fabric, this smooth, second-skin favorite is destined for heavy rotation – in and out of yoga. You can choose from a variety of camouflage print colors.
Coziest. Bra. Ever. The Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra is an all-day fave, done in soft diagonal French terry with a scoop neck, racerback silhouette, and ruched chest band.
