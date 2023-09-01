Sales & Deals

The Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale Just Got Bigger: Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites

Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Outdoor Voices
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:03 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Shop the best deals on activewear from Outdoor Voices' Labor Day Sale, including leggings, exercise dresses and more.

Outdoor Voices sales are few and far between. Right now, the brand behind some the most stylish workout gear is offering up to 70% off high-quality and comfortable activewear for fall. From everyday tees and tanks to popular sports bras and biker shorts, the Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale features markdowns on dozens of can't-miss activewear finds perfect for everything from a tennis match to lounging around at home.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

For a limited time, best-selling athleticwear pieces from Outdoor Voices are on sale. If you’re currently looking for a matching workout set, golf polos or just want to fill in the gaps in your current fall fashion lineup, these deals are for you. 

Outdoor Voices makes sustainable activewear that will last a lifetime and stay in your closet year after year. From one-shoulder bras to leggings and trendy exercise skorts, you'll find everything you could need to give your workout wardrobe the proper refresh it deserves.

No matter where the season may take you, shop the best deals from the Outdoor Voices Sale to stock up on go-to activewear you'll wear all year.

Cross Back Dress

Cross Back Dress
Outdoor Voices

Cross Back Dress

This take on the famous Exercise Dress features a scoop neck and sultry open back.

$100 $69

Shop Now

SuperForm™ Double Strap Bra

SuperForm™ Double Strap Bra
Outdoor Voices

SuperForm™ Double Strap Bra

With its sexy and supportive double strap design and lightweight fabric, this sports bra is a workout staple. 

$58 $29

Shop Now

SuperForm™ Bloom 7/8 Legging

SuperForm™ Bloom 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SuperForm™ Bloom 7/8 Legging

Take 70% off this pair of sculpting leggings in a fall-ready grape jam color.

$98 $29

Shop Now

CloudKnit Longsleeve Wrap

CloudKnit Longsleeve Wrap
Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Longsleeve Wrap

A cozy long-sleeve wrap you can wear from ballet practice to brunch.

$68 $34

Shop Now

SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short

SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short
Outdoor Voices

SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short

Score multiple colors of this bike short with an intriguing stripe down the side.

$48 $24

Shop Now

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

Made with buttery-soft fabric and featuring a wide waistband, these OV leggings won't budge. They're recommended for low-impact activities like walks, yoga or hiking. 

$78 $54

Shop Now

CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve

CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve

Bright cherry red is right on trend for fall, and this snuggly tee is like a wearable weighted blanket.

$68 $44

Shop Now

RecTrek Jogger

RecTrek Jogger
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek Jogger

These classic track pant joggers have an adjustable drawstring and pockets. Made with RecTrek, these joggers are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Windbreaker Jacket

Windbreaker Jacket
Outdoor Voices

Windbreaker Jacket

For runs, jogs and walks in the crisp autumn air, snag this packable windbreaker while it's 70% off.

$98 $29

Shop Now

CozyRib Cropped Cardigan

CozyRib Cropped Cardigan
Outdoor Voices

CozyRib Cropped Cardigan

Made with a lightweight ribbed knit, this cardigan is the perfect layering piece for chillier days ahead.

$78 $24

Shop Now

Court Dress

Court Dress
Outdoor Voices

Court Dress

Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in three equally cute colors.

$108 $54

Shop Now

SuperForm 7/8 Legging

SuperForm 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SuperForm 7/8 Legging

Outdoor Voices' highest impact 7/8 length leggings are made of sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric and feature two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit. 

$98 $49

Shop Now

The Exercise Dress

The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices

The Exercise Dress

You won't have to worry about the dreaded chub rub while wearing this dress that has built-in shorts. As an added bonus, this exercise dress is available in multiple colors also has pockets.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Beam 3.5" Bodysuit

Beam 3.5" Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices

Beam 3.5" Bodysuit

A versatile one-piece bodysuit made of a silky-smooth stretch fabric designed for low-intensity activities.

$78 $19

Shop Now

Birdie Polo Dress

Birdie Polo Dress
Outdoor Voices

Birdie Polo Dress

If you're a golfer, or just want to look cute, this polo dress is a great option.

$98 $44

Shop Now

