The Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity Inside and Outside the Gym
The stretchy waist, freedom of movement and soft fabrics make workout shorts some of the most comfortable clothes in your wardrobe. But sometimes transitioning that outfit from the gym to anywhere else can look like you're in the middle of laundry day. Thankfully these days there is a wide range of workout clothing that's both functional and fashionable. Since the warm weather will soon be here to stay, that means it's time to get ready for shorts season.
You might be surprised to find that exercising is far more bearable when wearing cute athletic clothes. With thousands of workout shorts on the market, finding the perfect pair can take a while. From high-waisted compression shorts to loose-fitting court shorts, this piece of exercise apparel can be worn for practically any activity. If you're stocking up on workout clothes for spring or you’re more into the athleisure aesthetic, versatile workout shorts from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, lululemon, and Nike deserve a spot in your drawer.
Whether you're headed to the gym, running errands taking the dog for a walk, going on a run, or even traveling, we've rounded up the best workout shorts for women that you can wear anywhere. Ahead, shop our top 11 picks including lighter-than-air running shorts and flattering hike shorts.
Go for a retro look when wearing these strawberry lemonade-colored and limited edition shorts from Alo Yoga. The cut of this lightweight material flatters a variety of body types.
The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find it at lululemon.
Feel and look fresh in these water-wicking and super-stretchy shorts. They also have a contouring fit, as a reviewer mentions, "These shorts fit perfectly [around] the waist, while still being slimming everywhere else!
It's a pair of workout shorts that you'll also want to wear on your next summer vacation.
These aren't your typical workout shorts as they're specially designed for hiking, but they're so cute you'll want to wear them other places too. Durable and water-resistant, you can snag these shorts in two different color patterns.
Liven up your workout wear with a pair of bold-striped shorts from Free People Movement.
Slimming and moisture-wicking, these lightweight, breathable shorts from Abercrombie & Fitch will be your new go-to pair. Offered in 15 different colors, you could get a pair for each day of the week.
Building a sporty athleisure outfit based on these shorts is easy. Just pick out your favorite short-sleeve shirt, and you're ready for your day.
Giving you the best of both worlds, this stretchy shorts-skirt combo from Girlfriend Collective looks chic at the gym or paired with a cropped tee for a day running errands. The inner compression shorts even have a hidden phone pocket.
Perfect for your every day needs, these shorts from Wilson are effortlessly cool. The bright white piping creates a beautiful contrast against the field green.
What's more classic than the three-striped adidas shorts? The red color really pops for a bold statement.
