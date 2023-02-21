Lacing up your running shoes every day to get your heart pumping, you understand that going on a tiring run is one of those things that hurts so good. A clear mind, better sleep, improved endurance, and overall health benefits are just a few of the many reasons you may choose to get in that daily run.

While you don't need special equipment to sprint out the door and take off down the sidewalk, an avid runner knows that the right gear can make all the difference between a so-so run and one that breaks your mile-per-minute record. Proper running shoes and the right athletic clothing will have you racing down the local trails in no time.

With winter finally warming up and spring around the corner, your go-to joggers and jackets are going to have you feeling overheated. That's where running shorts come in. They'll keep you cool and allow you the freedom to move your legs without resistance, unlike regular gym shorts.

No matter what type of running short you need, we've found them: Compression shorts, trail running shorts and versatile workout shorts you can wear on a run or at the gym. We scoured our favorite brands including New Balance, Outdoor Voices, Nike, adidas and more. And we made sure they had all the features you want in a pair of men's running shorts, like a zippered pocket, moisture wicking fabric or a built-in liner to prevent chafing and keep everything in place.

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe or just love the freeing feeling of a pair of running shorts, then you're in the right spot. Ahead, we've rounded up the best running shorts for men in a variety of price ranges. It doesn't matter if you're shopping on a budget or want to splurge on your workout shorts, because we've got you covered.

adidas Own the Run Shorts adidas adidas Own the Run Shorts Available in 11 different colors, these breathable running shorts from adidas are made out of recycled materials. In addition to being a more sustainable option, they also have a sweat-resistant pocket to store your phone. $35 $21 Shop Now

Allbirds Natural Running Short Allbirds Allbirds Natural Running Short Front and back pockets, a lightweight feel and stretchy, breathable fabric are all features of these Allbirds running shorts that will soon be your new favorite pair. $68 $44 Shop Now

Tracksmith Session Short Tracksmith Tracksmith Session Short Crafted from lightweight fabric, the Tracksmith Session Short is a favorite among runners. Not only can you pick your favorite fabric color, you can also pick your preferred length when purchasing these best-selling shorts. $68 Shop Now

