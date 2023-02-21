15 Best Running Shorts for Men: Shop Styles From Allbirds, Nike, alo Yoga, lululemon and More
Lacing up your running shoes every day to get your heart pumping, you understand that going on a tiring run is one of those things that hurts so good. A clear mind, better sleep, improved endurance, and overall health benefits are just a few of the many reasons you may choose to get in that daily run.
While you don't need special equipment to sprint out the door and take off down the sidewalk, an avid runner knows that the right gear can make all the difference between a so-so run and one that breaks your mile-per-minute record. Proper running shoes and the right athletic clothing will have you racing down the local trails in no time.
With winter finally warming up and spring around the corner, your go-to joggers and jackets are going to have you feeling overheated. That's where running shorts come in. They'll keep you cool and allow you the freedom to move your legs without resistance, unlike regular gym shorts.
No matter what type of running short you need, we've found them: Compression shorts, trail running shorts and versatile workout shorts you can wear on a run or at the gym. We scoured our favorite brands including New Balance, Outdoor Voices, Nike, adidas and more. And we made sure they had all the features you want in a pair of men's running shorts, like a zippered pocket, moisture wicking fabric or a built-in liner to prevent chafing and keep everything in place.
If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe or just love the freeing feeling of a pair of running shorts, then you're in the right spot. Ahead, we've rounded up the best running shorts for men in a variety of price ranges. It doesn't matter if you're shopping on a budget or want to splurge on your workout shorts, because we've got you covered.
Available in 11 different colors, these breathable running shorts from adidas are made out of recycled materials. In addition to being a more sustainable option, they also have a sweat-resistant pocket to store your phone.
An inner layer of mesh and a sweat-wicking material come together to create a pair of shorts have you covered on your next run. Plus, they are super stylish.
You'll be easy to spot wearing these highlighter yellow shorts from Saucony on your next run.
With a drawstring waist you can tie these shorts up for the perfect fit. The breezy shorts are made with Nike's Dri-FIT material which wicks away moisture and dries quickly.
Have everything you need on hand when running in these New Balance Impact Run Shorts that have side pockets and a zippered pocket on the back.
Front and back pockets, a lightweight feel and stretchy, breathable fabric are all features of these Allbirds running shorts that will soon be your new favorite pair.
Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.
The relaxed fit of these Nike shorts makes them a popular option for running. Choose from your choice of six vibrant colors.
Stretchy fabric and a hidden inner phone pocket elevate this pair of workout shorts perfect for the gym or your next run.
Expand your range of motion with these linerless shorts from lululemon. If you struggle with your shorts bunching up, you'll want to try this pair.
Made to move with your every move, these running shorts are fashionable enough that you'll want to wear them for a workout and around the house on your off day.
Side pockets and built-in briefs are just some of the streamlined features on these New Balance running shorts.
Crafted from lightweight fabric, the Tracksmith Session Short is a favorite among runners. Not only can you pick your favorite fabric color, you can also pick your preferred length when purchasing these best-selling shorts.
Crafted for high sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices also feature compression shorts underneath so you won't have to worry about chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.
Vibrant blue and a bright pink stripe down the side make these shorts stand out. They're a longer length than most running styles for those who prefer to cover up more.
