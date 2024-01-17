Style

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the New Face of Alo Yoga — Shop the Spring 2024 Collection

Jisoo Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:10 PM PST, January 17, 2024

Jisoo is the newest ambassador for Alo Yoga, starring in the brand's new Spring 2024 collection campaign.

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo is the new face of Alo Yoga, fronting the brand’s Spring 2024 collection. Unveiled on January 17, Alo's line for the upcoming spring season features a range of items in the brand’s new spring color drops. For the campaign, Jisoo sports a mix of Alo Yoga's core styles and yet-to-be released spring pieces.

“This partnership with Alo felt like the perfect match because my health and wellness have always been a priority for me. I love to move whenever I have the time, especially with Yoga and Pilates,” says the K-pop star in a press release.

Shop the Alo x Jisoo Spring 2024 Collection

The new Spring 2024 collection ranges from $24 to $348, and includes styles that can be worn as fashionable winter running gear, cozy loungewear, and ultra-stylish everyday outfits. From the quintessential Airlift High Waist leggings in a new mulberry color to a snow-ready puffer jacket and even a puffer mini skirt, both the campaign and collection put an emphasis on comfort.

Jisoo has often been seen sporting the Los Angeles athletic brand's clothes, so this partnership may not surprise BLINKS. The singer and actor will be the face for the brand’s entire spring 2024 collection, which plans to have a series of drops throughout the year. Styles are already selling out fast, so we recommend hurrying to snag these trendy pieces for yourself.

Shop the Alo x Jisso Spring 2024 collection on aloyoga.com and check out some of the best Jisoo-approved looks below.

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

Alo's best-selling leggings are perfect for the studio and all-day comfort. On top of being smoothing and sculpting, the 4-way stretch has a move-with-you feel.

Snomoto Puffer Jacket

Snomoto Puffer Jacket
Alo Yoga

Snomoto Puffer Jacket

With its cute quilted finish and light fill, the puffer jacket's wide silhouette leaves room for layering. Details like elbow patches, a cargo pocket on the arm and a faux-fur-lined hood finish it all off. 

Snomoto Puffer Mini Skirt

Snomoto Puffer Mini Skirt
Alo Yoga

Snomoto Puffer Mini Skirt

Cut from a high-shine fabric with a quilted finish, this puffer skirt is lightly filled for a touch of warmth without adding bulk. Complete the look with the coordinating puffer jacket.

Accolade Hoodie

Accolade Hoodie
Alo Yoga

Accolade Hoodie

Street meets luxe in the wear-right-now Accolade Hoodie. This classic, oversized look is ideal for both working out and wearing out.

Airbrush Real Bra Tank

Airbrush Real Bra Tank
Alo Yoga

Airbrush Real Bra Tank

When you want the coverage of a tank and the support of a bra, the Airbrush Real Bra Tank has wide straps, a flattering V-neck, a built-in shelf bra and a racerback. 

