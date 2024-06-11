While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. One of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon — you can even find super affordable summer styles that match the ever-popular lululemon.

Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about lululemon but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.

These lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great lululemon lookalikes for you to wear this summer.

Ahead, shop the lululemon alternatives shoppers swear are just like the real deal.

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version. $27 $23 Shop Now

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts Amazon Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalikes are sure provide maximum comfort. $25 Shop Now

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon Lemedy Padded Sports Bra This lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. $26 $22 Shop Now

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket Amazon QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket This high-neck, long-sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from Queenieke is nearly identical to the lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. $35 $30 Shop Now

AJISAI Joggers Pants Amazon AJISAI Joggers Pants These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick-dry fabric and feature a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs. $37 $33 Shop Now

