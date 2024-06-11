Shop
Style

The Best Amazon Workout Clothes We Found on TikTok to Revamp Your Activewear for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Summer Workout Clothing from Amazon
Amazon/ Colorfulkoala
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:25 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

If you're looking for the best workout clothing from Amazon, shop TikTok's favorite leggings, bras, hoodies and more.

While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. One of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon — you can even find super affordable summer styles that match the ever-popular lululemon.

Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about lululemon but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.

These lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great lululemon lookalikes for you to wear this summer.

Ahead, shop the lululemon alternatives shoppers swear are just like the real deal.

Crz Yoga Women's Seamless Ribbed Longline High-Neck Sports Bra

Crz Yoga Women's Seamless Ribbed Longline High-Neck Sports Bra
Amazon

Crz Yoga Women's Seamless Ribbed Longline High-Neck Sports Bra

One review says this is "My favorite workout top." It's available in so many colors that you may end up with a few.

Trendy Queen Women's Zip-Up Hoodies Cropped Sweatshirt

Trendy Queen Women's Zip-Up Hoodies Cropped Sweatshirt
Amazon

Trendy Queen Women's Zip-Up Hoodies Cropped Sweatshirt

Even in the summer, you may need something to throw over your shoulders after the gym. This cropped cotton-blend zip-up hoodie will keep you covered. 

$59 $37

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Amazon reviewers swear the Colorfulkoala yoga pants are just like lululemon’s Align leggings. With a wide range of colors, the super soft high-waist yoga pants by Colorfulkoala feature a seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit.

$30 $23

Shop Now

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version. 

$27 $23

Shop Now

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts
Amazon

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalikes are sure provide maximum comfort.

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Amazon

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra

This lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. 

$26 $22

Shop Now

Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon

Heathyoga Biker Shorts

These Heathyoga Workout Shorts are the perfect lululemon alternative, as they feature non-see-through, quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric and pockets. 

Sunzel Flare Crossover Yoga Pants

Sunzel Flare Crossover Yoga Pants
Amazon

Sunzel Flare Crossover Yoga Pants

If you're looking for workout clothes that provides tummy control, these high-waisted pants are perfect. 

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

This high-neck, long-sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from Queenieke is nearly identical to the lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. 

$35 $30

Shop Now

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
Amazon

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

This sports bra features a stylish cross-back design and offers extra back support. Plus, it matches lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.

AJISAI Joggers Pants

AJISAI Joggers Pants
Amazon

AJISAI Joggers Pants

These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick-dry fabric and feature a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs.

$37 $33

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra

This lululemon lookalike comes in a wide range of colors.

Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt

Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt
Amazon

Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt

Tap into the peak tenniscore aesthetic this spring with a sport tennis skirt — great for wear both on and off the court.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop
Amazon

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop

Take your athleisure game up a notch with this super cute and comfy cropped T-shirt from Crz Yoga.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear in 2024

Best Lists

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear in 2024

Reignite Your Fitness Goals in the Best Workout Shorts for Women

Style

Reignite Your Fitness Goals in the Best Workout Shorts for Women

Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at Brooks' Summer Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at Brooks' Summer Sale

Swing Easy with lululemon's New Golf Collection for Men

Shop

Swing Easy with lululemon's New Golf Collection for Men

lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

Style

lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

lululemon’s Best-Selling Belt Bag Now Comes in the Color of Summer

Style

lululemon’s Best-Selling Belt Bag Now Comes in the Color of Summer

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

Best Lists

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

 

Tags: