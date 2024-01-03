Whether you're gearing up to tackle your 2024 fitness resolutions this winter or aiming to stay committed to your current routine amid the cold weather, a rejuvenated workout wardrobe never fails to inspire motivation. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is brimming with a fresh array of high-quality and stylish everyday gear to help you kickstart your winter fitness journey.

The We Made Too Much section features overstocked merchandise from lululemon at a reduced price. Think always-needed essentials like leggings, joggers, and running shoes, or a new tee and tank for less.

Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. That's why the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much section are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

This week's offerings include special pricing on top items like the best-selling Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag and sought-after Align leggings for as low as $39. Ahead, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best activewear and loungewear finds from We Made Too Much that you don't want to miss.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement. $148 $74 Shop Now

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $49 Shop Now

