The Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds to Elevate Your Activewear This Winter

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:47 PM PST, January 3, 2024

From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.

Whether you're gearing up to tackle your 2024 fitness resolutions this winter or aiming to stay committed to your current routine amid the cold weather, a rejuvenated workout wardrobe never fails to inspire motivation. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is brimming with a fresh array of high-quality and stylish everyday gear to help you kickstart your winter fitness journey.

The We Made Too Much section features overstocked merchandise from lululemon at a reduced price. Think always-needed essentials like leggings, joggers, and running shoes, or a new tee and tank for less. 

Shop lululemon We Made Too Much

Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. That's why the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much section are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

This week's offerings include special pricing on top items like the best-selling Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag and sought-after Align leggings for as low as $39. Ahead, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best activewear and loungewear finds from We Made Too Much that you don't want to miss.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128-$138 $69-$109

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98-$118 $39-$89

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.

$58 $29

Shop Now

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.

$148 $69

Shop Now

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Designed for running, lululemon's Fast and Free collection allows for unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage that passes the squat test.

$128 $79

Shop Now

It's Rulu Run Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt

It's Rulu Run Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

It's Rulu Run Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt

The Rulu fabric will keep you warm and dry during a cold-weather run.

$108 $69

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148 $74

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

We love the lululemon Align Wide Leg pant for yoga, walking and lounging.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Push Your Pace Jacket

Push Your Pace Jacket
lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

Power through cool-weather runs in the Push Your Pace Jacket, featuring lululemon's lightweight PrimaLoft insulation.

$198 $119

Shop Now

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.

$68 $29

Shop Now

Court Crush Dress

Court Crush Dress
lululemon

Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138 $49

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.

$64 $29

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

