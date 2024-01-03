The chill of winter is officially in the air. If your winter coats have seen better days, fear not: There are so many deals on warm and stylish puffer jackets to get you through the season.

When facing snowfall and chilly winds, puffer jackets — renowned for their functionality and stylish aesthetic — emerge as a must-have for braving the cooler temperatures. The puffer style is an easy way to flex your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your wardrobe.

This season, some of our favorite retailers are currently slashing prices on puffer jackets for women. Whether you’re shopping for a cropped jacket or long puffer for extra warmth, we've rounded up the best styles on sale from top retailers like The North Face, lululemon, REI, Nordstrom and more.

To help you stay comfortable, we prioritized high-quality features like genuine down and synthetic insulation with a good warmth-to-weight ratio. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when living in harsher conditions. Below, find the perfect layer for you or a loved one with the best deals on puffer jackets for women available now.

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer Everlane Everlane ReNew Long Puffer The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. $278 $195 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: