From The North Face to lululemon, we found great deals on puffer jackets to stay warm this winter.
The chill of winter is officially in the air. If your winter coats have seen better days, fear not: There are so many deals on warm and stylish puffer jackets to get you through the season.
When facing snowfall and chilly winds, puffer jackets — renowned for their functionality and stylish aesthetic — emerge as a must-have for braving the cooler temperatures. The puffer style is an easy way to flex your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your wardrobe.
This season, some of our favorite retailers are currently slashing prices on puffer jackets for women. Whether you’re shopping for a cropped jacket or long puffer for extra warmth, we've rounded up the best styles on sale from top retailers like The North Face, lululemon, REI, Nordstrom and more.
To help you stay comfortable, we prioritized high-quality features like genuine down and synthetic insulation with a good warmth-to-weight ratio. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when living in harsher conditions. Below, find the perfect layer for you or a loved one with the best deals on puffer jackets for women available now.
Women’s 2000 Retro Nuptse Jacket
This jacket is built for warmth. Inspired by the iconic design of the 2000 Nuptse Jacket, it is packed with fully recycled 700-fill down insulation.
lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
This wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon has a cinchable hem that lets you customize the shape and keep out cold drafts.
Sam Edelman Stand Collar Puffer Jacket
Stand out in the snow in this puffer jacket that delivers style and warmth—all in one layer.
Outdoor Voices SoftShield Full Zip Jacket
Save 45% on a technical puffer for cold weather conditions. Down-insulated, this Outdoor Voices jacket features an adjustable hood, zippered hand pockets, and elastic cuffs to keep out the cold.
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
If you dread hanging up your beloved leather jacket each winter, this faux leather puffer gives the same look with added warmth.
Levi's Women's Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket
The Selma Puffer boasts a detachable hood with an adjustable drawcord and cozy fleece-lined exterior pockets, offered in an array of stylish colors.
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.
Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket
Stay cozy on any adventure with the Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket, known for its lightweight design and Omni-Heat insulation crafted from 100% synthetic down.
J.Crew Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft
This chilly-weather layer has a high standing collar, snap closure and a straight fit. Plus, it's filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
Windproof and water-resistant, this REI Co-op jacket is built for chilly walks and crisp air.
Abercrombie & Fitch Mini Ultra Puffer
Abercrombie and Fitch's Mini Ultra Puffer boasts a sleek design with its wind- and water-resistant nylon fabric. It comes complete with a convenient removable hood, snug storm cuffs and cozy fleece-lined pockets.
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs.
UO Duckie Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Jacket
This eye-catching puffer jacket effortlessly combines style and comfort, thanks to its luxurious and cozy faux shearling collar.
Madewell Modular Quilted Crop Puffer Jacket
With a detachable hood, zip-off sleeves, two-way zip-front and cropped bungee hem, the possibilities are endless with this lightweight puffer jacket.
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.
