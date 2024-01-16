Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Snow Boots for Women: Shop Styles from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

Amazon Deals on Winter Boots for Women
Sorel
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:10 AM PST, January 16, 2024

Shop the best deals on women's snow boots from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry, Eddie Bauer and more at Amazon this winter.

Artic air is sweeping the U.S bringing freezing temperatures, but Amazon has deals on winter boots to keep us warm now that the snow has arrived. Whether we like it or not, winter is here. With cold temperatures, snow and rain storms amongst us, now’s the time to take stock of what snow boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Luckily, there are tons of great options on sale now at Amazon that are perfect for both gearing up for winter and finding thoughtful gifts this holiday season.

Whether heading out for a tough snowy hike, a ski trip or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets. 

Even if you already have a trusty pair of winter boots, now is the perfect time to scoop up a different style now that the snow has arrived. For everyday wear, winter classics from top-rated brands like Sorel, Columbia, Eddie Bauer, and Sperry are on sale now. Don't miss these deals on durable, insulated and waterproof snow boots to keep you cozy and comfortable on those bone-chilling days. 

From practical to stylish and even a mix of both, we've gathered Amazon's best deals on winter boots for women, below. These shoes are built to last and shoppers love them for working, traveling, or spending time in the snow. If you're planning a cold-weather vacation or simply want a strong pair of boots to bridge the seasons, shop our favorite styles on sale at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals on Snow Boots for Women This Winter

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Amazon

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

This highly rated winter boot from Columbia at half the regular price. Considered the ultimate snow boot, this one is crafted with waterproof leather to keep you warm and dry in cold weather.

$110 $80

Shop Now

Eddie Bauer Women's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot

Eddie Bauer Women's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot
Amazon

Eddie Bauer Women's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot

Featuring waterproof leather, seam-sealed construction and a vulcanized rubber shell, the Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot ensures your feet stay dry even in tough weather conditions.

$180 $126

Shop Now

Merrell Women's Coldpack 3 Thermo Mid Zip Waterproof Snow Boot

Merrell Women's Coldpack 3 Thermo Mid Zip Waterproof Snow Boot
Amazon

Merrell Women's Coldpack 3 Thermo Mid Zip Waterproof Snow Boot

Stay warm in this insulated snow boot featuring the Vibram Arctic grip® underfoot giving you the best traction in snow and sleet. 

$175 $130

Shop Now

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
Amazon

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.

$145 $65

Shop Now

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot
Amazon

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

These cute boots with faux fur from Columbia come in a ton of colors and wide widths. They have a special thermal reflective lining for extra warmth. 

$100 $68

Shop Now

ArcticShield Anna Fur Lined Womens Winter Boots

ArcticShield Anna Fur Lined Womens Winter Boots
Amazon

ArcticShield Anna Fur Lined Womens Winter Boots

Boasting over 4,900 5-star ratings, these fur-lined boots are enhanced by Arctic Shield’s unique Retain insulation, distinguishing them as a top choice for winter.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots

Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots
Amazon

Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots

These durable fleece-lined boots are built to withstand all kinds of weather.

$110 $47

Shop Now

BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots

BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots
Amazon

BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots

If you're looking for an affordable snow boot designed for extra warmth, this one is a good value. It has a rubber sole with excellent traction so you can walk on snow and ice with confidence, but it also has a faux fur lining to keep you comfortable in the cold. If that's not enough to convince you to get them, they also have more than 11,000 five-star reviews.

$55 $36

Shop Now

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100 $75

Shop Now

Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot

Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot
Amazon

Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot

Keep cozy in Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot, where comfort is elevated through a Cushion Soft foam footbed and faux fur lining.

$95 $85

Shop Now

Sorel Women's Winter Boots

Sorel Women's Winter Boots
Amazon

Sorel Women's Winter Boots

These Sorel boots feature a sporty design that offers a lightweight feel, complemented by a cushioned EVA footbed for extra comfort.

$150 $90

Shop Now

POLAR Womens Premium Winter Snow Boots

POLAR Womens Premium Winter Snow Boots
Amazon

POLAR Womens Premium Winter Snow Boots

These snow boots from POLAR are designed with a convenient side zippered pocket, allowing you to hold small essentials while on the move.

$60 $40

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

