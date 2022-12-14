You've probably transitioned your wardrobes for winter, but even bundling up in all the layers won't keep you warm if your footwear is lacking. Say goodbye to your flimsy shoes or Birkenstocks paired socks and make room on your shoe rack for this winter's most stylish boots, including styles from Dr. Martens, Blundstone, Clarks, and Timberland.

A good pair of winter boots are versatile enough to wear from the office to your weekend adventures. Style isn't the only factor to consider when picking out your footwear. Durability and comfort are also key when choosing the right winter boots. Keeping up with the winter's outdoor activities – like shoveling freshly fallen snow, taking frosty nature walks or warming up near a toasty bonfire – requires a boot that can stand up to more wear and tear. This season, give your footwear collection a well-deserved refresh with a comfortable pair of men's boots that can be worn out in the elements or out on the town.

Whether you're looking for the perfect boots to wear to work, boots that will be a much-appreciated gift or need something for the impending sleet and snow, we've found the most popular styles in 2022 that will easily transition to 2023. If you're quick enough to beat the holiday shipping deadlines, some of these will arrive before Christmas making them an excellent addition to your gifts under the tree for any men needing to upgrade their old kicks. Since you'll want to choose a style with materials that are best suited for the weather conditions in your area, we've included waterproof boots and snow boots as well as leather and suede styles.

Save yourself the legwork and shop our top picks for men's winter footwear below.

Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots REI Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots Blundstone boots will hold up during your wildest outings as they were originally created to withstand the elements of the Australian outback. They are made with superior quality, but they're also comfortable and extremely on-trend this season. $210 $170 Shop Now

Crown Vintage Glory Chelsea Boots DSW Crown Vintage Glory Chelsea Boots The Chelsea boot is a classic and versatile look that easily pairs with casual outfits or the clothes you pick for a night on the town. Pick the brown suede pictured here for a matte finish or choose their leather option for a subtle sheen. $80 $30 Shop Now

Clarks Wallabee Chukka Boot Amazon Clarks Wallabee Chukka Boot Stitched with a moccasin-style toe, these popular chukka boots in maple suede from Clarks are fashionable and comfortable. They also come in brown and black color options. $170 Shop Now

Dr. Martens 1460 Boot Amazon Dr. Martens 1460 Boot If you want a sturdy pair of boots, Dr. Martens are a high-quality option that will stand the test of time. Not only are they super durable, they are stylish and have cushioned soles for comfortable all-day wear. PRICES STARTING AT $105 Shop Now

Timberland Graydon High-Top Sneakers DSW Timberland Graydon High-Top Sneakers Prefer sneakers? These high-tops are a mix of the classic Timberland boots with a sneaker sole. Made out of leather featuring a dark high top, they give off the illusion of a boot while still having the flexibility of more athletic footwear. $120 $70 Shop Now

Dr. Martens Bonny Boot Amazon Dr. Martens Bonny Boot It's the Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole we love, but in a Chukka boot silhouette. These boots have air-comfort technology in the soles, so you don't have to worry about unnecessary foot aches while breaking them in. PRICES STARTING AT $57 Shop Now

UGG Neumel Chukka Boot Amazon UGG Neumel Chukka Boot UGGs are one of the most popular footwear styles this season. Offered in the traditional chestnut color, there are also eight more color options, all including the super-soft UGG lining we've come to love. PRICES STARTING AT $67 Shop Now

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot Amazon Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot For a more retro hiker look, the K-6 boot is low-profile enough to wear anywhere, but the waterproofed full-grain leather is ultra-durable and the grippy Vibram sole will give you traction on slippery surfaces. $200 $154 Shop Now

