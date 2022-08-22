Shopping

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Shop The Celeb-Loved Brand

By ETonline Staff
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. That's why you can score the best deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstock footwear that has our attention. Now, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to help complete your summer looks and head into fall in style. 

Women's Arizona Soft Sandals
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Soft Sandals
Amazon
Women's Arizona Soft Sandals

The classic Birkenstock Arizona sandal is great to slip on for any summer occasion.

$140$118
Men's Arizona Birko Flor Sandal
Men's Arizona Birko Flor Sandal
Amazon
Men's Arizona Birko Flor Sandal

The perfect comfy sandal for men who are always on the go. 

$100$76
Birkenstock Women's Slides
Birkenstock Women's Slides
Amazon
Birkenstock Women's Slides

Throw these Birkenstock slides on with a maxi dress and you're ready to go. 

$117$97
Birkenstock Women's Mule
Birkenstock Women's Mule
Amazon
Birkenstock Women's Mule

These Birkenstock flip flop sandals are light-weight, supportive, and ultra comfortable. 

$99$68

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandals with the same comfort, we have some picks for you to shop. We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on a comfortable shoe with a contoured footbed in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or a day by the pool

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon. 

Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Amazon
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$27$25
Weweya Pillow Slippers With Double Buckle
Weweya Pillow Slippers With Double Buckle
Amazon
Weweya Pillow Slippers With Double Buckle

We are loving this mix of the popular cloud slipper and buckle sandal look. 

$40$22
FITORY Mens Adjustable Buckle Strap Sandals
FITORY Mens Adjustable Buckle Strap Sandals
Amazon
FITORY Mens Adjustable Buckle Strap Sandals

These FITORY are a great option for men looking to upgrade to a new sandal. 

$46$35

