Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. That's why you can score the best deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstock footwear that has our attention. Now, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to help complete your summer looks and head into fall in style.

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandals with the same comfort, we have some picks for you to shop. We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on a comfortable shoe with a contoured footbed in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or a day by the pool.

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More

The 16 Best Men's Sandals For Summer 2022

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% off at Amazon

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Coach and More

25 Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into Fall 2022

The Best Amazon Deals on Tory Burch

Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now at Amazon

The Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses on Amazon

The 26 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon — Shop Styles Under $45

The Best Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish