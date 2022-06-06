Following their initial release in April, Gigi Hadid and Frankies Bikinis are back with the second drop of their swimwear collaboration. In addition to bikinis, one-piece designs, and mini dress coverups, Hadid debuted even more adult and children’s pieces. Giving us even more summer inspiration, the newest styles come in four new summer-ready colorways and fabrics.

Shop the Collection

The campaign stars Hadid herself and Frankies Bikinis' Francesca Aiello. With over 90 unique pieces — many of which boast a XS to XXL size selection — the nostalgic collection offers an ethereal, cottagecore-inspired flair that will have you dreaming of pastels and donning floral-infused styles all summer long. This second installment introduces new fabrications like thermal and delicate pointelle, nostalgic swimwear and apparel designs, dainty prints, as well as new prints on sold-out pieces, and the dreamiest color story.

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from Gigi Hadid's Frankies Bikinis swimwear collection and celebrate simpler times all summer long with these vacation essentials.

