Gigi Hadid and Frankies Bikinis Return With Second Swimwear Drop — Shop the New Collection
Following their initial release in April, Gigi Hadid and Frankies Bikinis are back with the second drop of their swimwear collaboration. In addition to bikinis, one-piece designs, and mini dress coverups, Hadid debuted even more adult and children’s pieces. Giving us even more summer inspiration, the newest styles come in four new summer-ready colorways and fabrics.
The campaign stars Hadid herself and Frankies Bikinis' Francesca Aiello. With over 90 unique pieces — many of which boast a XS to XXL size selection — the nostalgic collection offers an ethereal, cottagecore-inspired flair that will have you dreaming of pastels and donning floral-infused styles all summer long. This second installment introduces new fabrications like thermal and delicate pointelle, nostalgic swimwear and apparel designs, dainty prints, as well as new prints on sold-out pieces, and the dreamiest color story.
Ahead, shop our favorite styles from Gigi Hadid's Frankies Bikinis swimwear collection and celebrate simpler times all summer long with these vacation essentials.
This bikini is something sweet. This bikini features beautiful, ruffled edges and stretchy elastic waistband.
Slip into the summer season in style with this buttermilk-colored bikini that's equal parts cute and quirky.
If you (like us) are excited to tap into the coastal grandma fashion trend this summer, then you'll love this country-chic, cottagecore-friendly swimsuit from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.
Keep it sweet and simple with this strawberry-adorned bikini style.
This black and white bikini features a regal bow detail across the midriff that adds a fun, regal touch to this classic suit.
Lean into the color palette of the summer with this ruffled, plum one-piece.
With its playful halter neckline and sunny terry fabric, this one-piece style is equal parts sporty and stylish.
This plaid bikini gives a whole new meaning to farmhouse-chic.
Tap into the trends of Y2K fashion with this pearly, iridescent swimsuit from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.
Give your summer swimwear stock a regal flair with this princess-inspired, wrap one-piece — complete with high leg cuts and an ethereal, floral print.
Who says the denim trend can't extend to your swimwear collection, too?
If you're looking for a sporty day-to-night swimsuit, you can't go wrong with this cheeky (and notably colorful) style from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.
Pair this pink-hued and puffy bikini with a trendy bucket hat or puff bag for a cohesive, Y2K-friendly style.
Between its full-coverage support and bold, colorblock palette, the Dallas Terry Bralette Bikini manages to seamlessly blend comfort with chicness.
