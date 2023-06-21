The Best Swimsuits to Shop in 2023 — Dive into This Summer's 6 Hottest Swimwear Trends
With summer officially here, we're looking forward to tropical vacations, lazy afternoons by the pool and plenty of trips to the beach — which means it's time to shop for some new swimsuits.
To celebrate the season, our favorite brands are unveiling new swimsuits left and right. From barely-there triangle bikinis in bright colors to Pamela Anderson-inspired one pieces, there are hundreds of styles to choose from. No matter if you prefer to keep things covered up or show some skin, we’ve compiled the best swimsuits across six of this year's hottest trends that will have you feeling as good as you look.
The top trends of 2023 run the gamut: mermaidcore, Barbiecore, and Italian getaway vibes channeling The White Lotus. Our top picks embody the best parts of these popular aesthetics — starting at just $10 and including styles for every body type.
Ahead, shop all of our favorite styles from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Frankies Bikinis, Summersalt, SKIMS, Andie Swim and more. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite Amazon suits and the best cover-ups for summer.
Best String Bikinis for Summer 2023
Whether you prefer funky patterns, eye-catching shimmer or sleek black, you can never go wrong with a timeless string bikini. Plus, the self-tying style makes it easy to create the perfect fit for your figure.
Nail the mermaidcore trend in a shimmering pearl string bikini from Monday Swimwear.
You'll feel like you're on island time, no matter where you wear this tropical flower-printed bikini.
Floral embroidery and a scallop trim makes this key lime-colored suit extra sweet.
Keep it simple in a slinky satin halter top, available in sizes XS-5XL.
Even if your summer plans don't involve a trip to the Mediterranean coast, live out your Italian vacation dreams in a lemon-printed bikini made with 80% recycled nylon.
Best '80s Bombshell One Pieces for Summer 2023
While one-pieces are typically thought of as more modest swimwear, the high-legged styles of the '80s still show plenty of skin. We're taking a page from Pamela Anderson's playbook with cheeky one-pieces inspired by the Baywatch babe.
The high-cut red one piece is practically synonymous with Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson.
If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.
Aerie's "Babewatch" suit features UPF 50 sun protection and is made from 87% recycled nylon.
This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.
Adored by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, OOKIOH's sustainable swimwear comes in sizes XS-4XL.
Best Full Bust Bikinis for Summer 2023
Finding genuinely cute swimsuits for large busts can be an impossible feat, especially when your chest is proportionally larger than your ribcage. Thankfully, more brands have heard our demands for better busty swimsuits that will make you feel confident showing off your curves.
Get serious support with minimal coverage in a plunging bikini available in sizes 30A-44H.
If your bust size is proportionately larger than your ribcage, go for this bikini top designed specifically for larger chests — also available in green, black, pink and blue.
You'll feel sexy and supported in this plunging top from Lane Bryant, available in band sizes 38-46 and cup sizes C-H.
This sultry burgundy bikini from Abercrombie boasts feminine ruffle details that'll make you look flirty and cute by the poolside.
Available in cup sizes D-F, this bikini top has a fully adjustable tie back to fit any band size.
Best Tankinis for Summer 2023
In a shocking turn of events, tankinis are making a comeback for summer 2023. With all the coverage of a one-piece and the convenience of a bikini, we're happy to add these styles to our swimsuit wardrobe once again.
Tankinis are making a comeback, and we're loving this ruffled tie-front top for the beach and beyond.
Another adorable tropical-printed suit, this time with a tankini silhouette.
An adjustable cinch at the bust makes this a great option for all chest sizes.
Underwire cups give this tankini top some extra support.
This classic tankini is made with recycled nylon and LYCRA spandex for a durable, stretchy fit.
Best Strappy Swim Tops for 2023
It's a wrap: one of the most celeb-loved swimsuit trends we're seeing this year is strappy bikini tops. Everyone from Simone Biles to Lizzo is rocking the waist-accentuating style, and we're totally here for it.
"The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!"
This top from supermodel Candice Swanepoel's swim line is made with an eye-catching shine fabric and comes in seven colors.
Have the whole beach green with envy when you wear this gorgeous medallion-printed top.
At just $25 for the adjustable bikini top and bikini bottom with silver ring details, this suit is a steal.
Give your swim wardrobe some flower power with a printed triangle top — available in sizes XS-3X.
Best Tummy Concealing Swimwear for 2023
The best kind of swimsuit is one that makes you feel good about yourself, so we've included our favorite shaping and concealing options for summer. No matter if you're postpartum or simply want some extra coverage and support in the tummy area, these suits are sure to put a smile on your face.
Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and stylish silhouette.
High-waisted shaping bottoms gives this bikini plenty of tummy coverage.
"The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer who is four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident."
With its longline top and high-waisted bottoms, this bikini provides plenty of coverage while still showing skin.
The ruching on this strapless swimsuit style makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love.
