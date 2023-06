With summer officially here, we're looking forward to tropical vacations, lazy afternoons by the pool and plenty of trips to the beach — which means it's time to shop for some new swimsuits. To celebrate the season, our favorite brands are unveiling new swimsuits left and right. From barely-there triangle bikinis in bright colors to Pamela Anderson-inspired one pieces, there are hundreds of styles to choose from. No matter if you prefer to keep things covered up or show some skin, we’ve compiled the best swimsuits across six of this year's hottest trends that will have you feeling as good as you look. The top trends of 2023 run the gamut: mermaidcore, Barbiecore, and Italian getaway vibes channeling The White Lotus. Our top picks embody the best parts of these popular aesthetics — starting at just $10 and including styles for every body type. Ahead, shop all of our favorite styles from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Frankies Bikinis, Summersalt, SKIMS, Andie Swim and more. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite Amazon suits and the best cover-ups for summer.

Best String Bikinis for Summer 2023

Whether you prefer funky patterns, eye-catching shimmer or sleek black, you can never go wrong with a timeless string bikini. Plus, the self-tying style makes it easy to create the perfect fit for your figure.

Best '80s Bombshell One Pieces for Summer 2023

While one-pieces are typically thought of as more modest swimwear, the high-legged styles of the '80s still show plenty of skin. We're taking a page from Pamela Anderson's playbook with cheeky one-pieces inspired by the Baywatch babe.

Best Full Bust Bikinis for Summer 2023

Finding genuinely cute swimsuits for large busts can be an impossible feat, especially when your chest is proportionally larger than your ribcage. Thankfully, more brands have heard our demands for better busty swimsuits that will make you feel confident showing off your curves.

Best Tankinis for Summer 2023

In a shocking turn of events, tankinis are making a comeback for summer 2023. With all the coverage of a one-piece and the convenience of a bikini, we're happy to add these styles to our swimsuit wardrobe once again.

Best Strappy Swim Tops for 2023

It's a wrap: one of the most celeb-loved swimsuit trends we're seeing this year is strappy bikini tops. Everyone from Simone Biles to Lizzo is rocking the waist-accentuating style, and we're totally here for it.

Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top Hollister Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top "The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!" $30 $21 Shop Now

Best Tummy Concealing Swimwear for 2023

The best kind of swimsuit is one that makes you feel good about yourself, so we've included our favorite shaping and concealing options for summer. No matter if you're postpartum or simply want some extra coverage and support in the tummy area, these suits are sure to put a smile on your face.

