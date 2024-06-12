Shop
The Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop on Amazon for Cute Coverage This Summer

Best One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:35 AM PDT, June 12, 2024

Shop highly-rated one-piece swimsuits from Amazon that won't break the bank.

The season of summer getaways is almost here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuit for all of your beach vacations and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits to prepare for your upcoming summer travels. 

From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to a halter style and cheeky tankini bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your summer swimwear stock from good to enviable.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits that are perfect for any body type and size, especially for women not into a bikini style. So, shop them all and score new arrivals that you'll want to wear all summer long. 

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits to pack for your next getaway

Eomenie One Piece Swimdress

Amazon

A one-piece swim dress is great for looking cute while feeling comfortable in and out of the water.

Hilor One Piece Swimwear

Amazon

This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. 

$38 $35

With Coupon

Shop Now

CUPSHE Women's One Piece V Neck Swimsuit

Amazon

You can never go wrong with a classic, V-neck swimsuit.

$35 $31

Shop Now

Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

The ruching on this strapless swimsuit style makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love. 

Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini

Amazon

Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright one piece bathing suit?

$45 $35

Shop Now

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

Amazon

This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.

CUPSHE High Neck Tummy Control Bathing Suit

Amazon

Your summer vacation destination is calling out for this tropical high neck one-piece.

Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear

Amazon

This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 32,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neck, mesh panels, ruching and low back. 

$35 $30

Shop Now

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

Amazon

A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color block makes your skin tone pop.

$31 $28

Shop Now

Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 17,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from light purple to rosy pink that will fit right into your summer wardrobe. 

Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece

Amazon

Comfort and chicness go hand-in-hand with this golden, retro one-piece bathing suit.

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic. 

$45 $30

Shop Now

B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear

Amazon

This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 8,000 global ratings. 

