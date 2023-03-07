Spring break is almost here, giving many of us some time to travel and get away. Preparing for travel requires some consideration on the best luggage to fit your needs and there are tons of great options to choose from right now. With spring break trips quickly approaching, you may be starting to prepare for your travels to visit family, friends, or even a getaway to Quintana Roo to escape the cold. Having your luggage and packing situation totally handled is a great way to help your spring break travel process go smoother, especially with the hectic world of travel right now.

No matter where your spring break destinations are, one thing’s for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. We've found the best luggage to shop for all of your travels, from spacious duffle bags and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons for your next flight.

Need a new travel bag to toss everything in for a quick weekend getaway or a bigger carry-on for a bae-cation? The Beis Weekender Bag will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away’s standard carry on traveler bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin. Trying to avoid the checked baggage fees and long bag drop line? The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Luggage helps you save money and time by going straight to TSA.

Shop all the best carry on luggage, backpacks, dopp kits and more essentials for all of your spring break travels.

Best Carry-On Suitcases

Away The Carry-On Away Travel Away The Carry-On This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $275 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation. $120 $114 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Amazon Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light. $145 $109 Shop Now

Best Travel Backpacks and Totes

Béis Travel Tote Beis Béis Travel Tote The Beis Travel Tote, from Shay Mitchell's baggage line, can conveniently slot into place atop a suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a bottom zip shoe compartment, padded tech sleeve and multiple exterior and interior pockets. $98 Shop Now

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack Herschel Supply Co. Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack For the parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment. $100 Shop Now

Best Weekender Bags

The Everywhere Bag Away The Everywhere Bag Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name: you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On. $195 Shop Now

S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag Amazon S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag This duffel bag comes with 2 shoes compartments on both ends. It is made of high density durable cotton canvas and soft nylon lining, which is perfect for the gym, travel, hiking, and weekend trips. $55 $41 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Dopp Kits

Vorspack Toiletry Bag Amazon Vorspack Toiletry Bag Don't be fooled by the size. This bag fits more essentials than expected, thanks to the polyester fabric. It's perfect for stowing away your phone, passport, cards and small accessories while traveling. $13 $11 Shop Now

Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit Dare to Roam Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit The Steward dopp kit is crafted from the same antimicrobial, water-resistant material as Dare To Roam's laptop case, but this bag features interior pockets to keep toiletries organized as well as a front snap pocket, and has side clips that will allow you to expand the bag's main compartment when you need some extra room. $48 Shop Now

