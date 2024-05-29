There's no running by the pool, but you'd better hurry to take advantage of these swimwear deals from Cupshe.
Cupshe is already an affordable brand known especially for its swimwear, but now, thanks to the Cupshe Summer Sale, your chance to score swimsuits at an even lower price is here.
Right now, you can save up to 80% at Cupshe for a limited time only, meaning swimwear for just $10 and so much more. We've scanned the sale for all the best finds, including pieces from Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's collab with the brand. There's no telling when this sale will end, so be sure to shop now.
If the super low prices have you wondering if Cupshe's uber-affordable swimwear is worth it, check out our review. Spoiler: We would recommend it.
Below, shop our top picks from the Cupshe Summer Sale. Find cute swimwear, dresses, rompers and so much more. Also note that if you're ordering from Cupshe for the first time, you can score 15% off any two pieces you choose, even if they're full-price.
Ruffled Underwire Top & High Waist Bikini Set
This bikini in an on-trend butter yellow has sweet ruffles and overlap banded high-waisted bottoms.
Onyx Halter Neck Mini Dress
This little black dress with a halter neck is subtly sexy.
Abstract Floral One-Shoulder Side Tie Mini Dress
This chic floral dress has a one-shoulder design and a wrap-skirt look.
Escaping Square Neck Dual Strap One-Piece
This simple one-piece has a flattering fit and cute dual straps.
Daisy Eyelet Cinched Cutout Top & Hipster Bikini Set
This sweet purple eyelet bikini has sexy cutouts.
Cupshe x Stassie Oasis Underwire Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
This sleek underwire one-piece by influencer Stassie Karanikolaou features cutouts and an on-trend high-leg fit.
Flame Plunge Ruched Ultra Cheeky Monokini Swimsuit
This fashion-forward one-piece looks pricier than it actually is.
Cupshe x JoJo Plunging Crochet Cutout Midi Dress
We're obsessed with Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's collab with Cupshe, and some of the styles are even on sale now. This on-trend crochet coverup is pool party-ready.
Patch Pocket Pinafore Romper
Little rompers like these that are easy and breezy to throw on are currently trending.
Keyhole Ring Back One Piece Swimsuit
This high-end-looking one-piece has a cool keyhole detail on the back.
Green One Shoulder Smocked Romper
This easy romper is beach-ready.
Cupshe x JoJo Open Weave Floral Crochet Mini Skirt
Pop this colorful crochet mini over your bikini.
Tunnelled Ruching Tankini and Mid Rise Hipster Set
Get in on the tankini trend with this bright number. (Yes, this is the cost for top and bottom combined.)
Ribbed Cut-Out Top and Low Rise Bikini Set
(Swim)suit up in this ribbed bikini with cheeky cutouts and a flattering square neck.
