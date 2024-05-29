Shop
Sales & Deals

Cupshe Is Now Even More Affordable Thanks to Its Summer Sale: Shop Swimsuit Finds for the Beach or Pool

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
cupshe x jojo
Cupshe
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:15 PM PDT, May 29, 2024

There's no running by the pool, but you'd better hurry to take advantage of these swimwear deals from Cupshe.

Cupshe is already an affordable brand known especially for its swimwear, but now, thanks to the Cupshe Summer Sale, your chance to score swimsuits at an even lower price is here.

Right now, you can save up to 80% at Cupshe for a limited time only, meaning swimwear for just $10 and so much more. We've scanned the sale for all the best finds, including pieces from Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's collab with the brand. There's no telling when this sale will end, so be sure to shop now.

Shop the Cupshe Summer Sale

If the super low prices have you wondering if Cupshe's uber-affordable swimwear is worth it, check out our review. Spoiler: We would recommend it.

Below, shop our top picks from the Cupshe Summer Sale. Find cute swimwear, dresses, rompers and so much more. Also note that if you're ordering from Cupshe for the first time, you can score 15% off any two pieces you choose, even if they're full-price.

Ruffled Underwire Top & High Waist Bikini Set

Ruffled Underwire Top & High Waist Bikini Set
Cupshe

Ruffled Underwire Top & High Waist Bikini Set

This bikini in an on-trend butter yellow has sweet ruffles and overlap banded high-waisted bottoms.

$30 $15

Shop Now

Onyx Halter Neck Mini Dress

Onyx Halter Neck Mini Dress
Cupshe

Onyx Halter Neck Mini Dress

This little black dress with a halter neck is subtly sexy.

$19 $17

Shop Now

Abstract Floral One-Shoulder Side Tie Mini Dress

Abstract Floral One-Shoulder Side Tie Mini Dress
Cupshe

Abstract Floral One-Shoulder Side Tie Mini Dress

This chic floral dress has a one-shoulder design and a wrap-skirt look.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Escaping Square Neck Dual Strap One-Piece

Escaping Square Neck Dual Strap One-Piece
Cupshe

Escaping Square Neck Dual Strap One-Piece

This simple one-piece has a flattering fit and cute dual straps.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Daisy Eyelet Cinched Cutout Top & Hipster Bikini Set

Daisy Eyelet Cinched Cutout Top & Hipster Bikini Set
Cupshe

Daisy Eyelet Cinched Cutout Top & Hipster Bikini Set

This sweet purple eyelet bikini has sexy cutouts.

$40 $10

Shop Now

Cupshe x Stassie Oasis Underwire Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit

Cupshe x Stassie Oasis Underwire Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe

Cupshe x Stassie Oasis Underwire Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit

This sleek underwire one-piece by influencer Stassie Karanikolaou features cutouts and an on-trend high-leg fit.

$34 $10

Shop Now

Flame Plunge Ruched Ultra Cheeky Monokini Swimsuit

Flame Plunge Ruched Ultra Cheeky Monokini Swimsuit
Cupshe

Flame Plunge Ruched Ultra Cheeky Monokini Swimsuit

This fashion-forward one-piece looks pricier than it actually is.

$35 $10

Shop Now

Cupshe x JoJo Plunging Crochet Cutout Midi Dress

Cupshe x JoJo Plunging Crochet Cutout Midi Dress
Cupshe

Cupshe x JoJo Plunging Crochet Cutout Midi Dress

We're obsessed with Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's collab with Cupshe, and some of the styles are even on sale now. This on-trend crochet coverup is pool party-ready.

$32 $29

Shop Now

Patch Pocket Pinafore Romper

Patch Pocket Pinafore Romper
Cupshe

Patch Pocket Pinafore Romper

Little rompers like these that are easy and breezy to throw on are currently trending.

$28 $25

Shop Now

Keyhole Ring Back One Piece Swimsuit

Keyhole Ring Back One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe

Keyhole Ring Back One Piece Swimsuit

This high-end-looking one-piece has a cool keyhole detail on the back. 

$32 $21

Shop Now

Green One Shoulder Smocked Romper

Green One Shoulder Smocked Romper
Cupshe

Green One Shoulder Smocked Romper

This easy romper is beach-ready.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Cupshe x JoJo Open Weave Floral Crochet Mini Skirt

Cupshe x JoJo Open Weave Floral Crochet Mini Skirt
Cupshe

Cupshe x JoJo Open Weave Floral Crochet Mini Skirt

Pop this colorful crochet mini over your bikini.

$37 $33

Shop Now

Tunnelled Ruching Tankini and Mid Rise Hipster Set

Tunnelled Ruching Tankini and Mid Rise Hipster Set
Cupshe

Tunnelled Ruching Tankini and Mid Rise Hipster Set

Get in on the tankini trend with this bright number. (Yes, this is the cost for top and bottom combined.) 

$35 $26

Shop Now

Ribbed Cut-Out Top and Low Rise Bikini Set

Ribbed Cut-Out Top and Low Rise Bikini Set
Cupshe

Ribbed Cut-Out Top and Low Rise Bikini Set

(Swim)suit up in this ribbed bikini with cheeky cutouts and a flattering square neck.  

$33 $23

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

Best Lists

The 14 Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

Is Cupshe Swimwear Legit? We Tried the Affordable Swimwear Brand

Is Cupshe Swimwear Legit? We Tried the Affordable Swimwear Brand

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $18

Style

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $18

Save Up to 70% on Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits for Summer

Shop Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

Style

Shop Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

 

 

Tags: