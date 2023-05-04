If anyone knows a thing or two about swimsuits, it would be Pamela Anderson — it's hard to picture the actress and model without thinking of her iconic red Baywatch one-piece. It seems only natural that Anderson would be the next celebrity to collaborate with Frankies Bikinis on her first-ever swimsuit collection, available to shop now.

The Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis collection launched this morning and is filled with '90s-inspired bikinis and one-pieces — including the Pamela Cheeky One Piece for a Baywatch moment of your own this summer.

Shop the Collection Now

“I have been in a bathing suit for most of my life,” Anderson said in a press release. “Based on some of my all-time favorites and treasured archives, I created my dream collection – I took everything I loved and put them into these pieces – the high-cut leg, one-pieces with buttons, long ties on the bottoms, cute fabrics and colors, and more.”

A collaboration between Pamela Anderson and Frankies Bikinis has been a long time coming. The founder of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, grew up with Anderson and her two sons in Paradise Cove, a beach community in Malibu, California. Anderson even recalls Aiello dropping handmade bikinis into her mailbox when Aiello was first getting her start as a designer.

“I am so honored to be partnering with Pamela on this collection, she is such an icon in the swimwear world, and a massive inspiration to women across the world," Aiello, told Vogue.

Below, shop Pamela Anderson first-ever swimwear collection before it sells out.

For even more swimwear inspo, we've rounded up some of our favorite Frankies Bikinis swimsuits to shop now — including pieces from the brand's latest collaboration with actress Sydney Sweeney.

