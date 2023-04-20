If you've ever wished that bathing suits could be as comfortable and well-fitting as your favorite bralettes or boxers, you're in luck. Underwear and lifestyle accessories brand MeUndies just dropped a new swimwear collection that's bound to have your comfiest go-to suit for summer 2023.

Given MeUndies' background as an intimates and basics brand, they know a thing or two about comfort. Its new collection of bathing suits has the brand's signature super-soft and stretchy feel, now in a water-friendly fabric. From board shorts to bikinis, each style is primarily made with recycled materials and even features SPF50+ protection for an extra layer of defense from the sun.

Shop MeUndies Swimwear

A new collection means new patterns, and this drop comes in three vacation-ready prints — washed rainbow Coast Stripe, shell-adorned Seas The Day and tropical Lush Palm — as well as classic black and navy. These patterns are limited edition, so get your hands on your favorites before they sell out.

No matter which style you pick, you can feel confident knowing each suit is made under fair working conditions that support the global workforce. Below, shop each new bathing suit for women and men from MeUndies to add to your summer rotation.

Shop Women's Bathing Suits

One Piece MeUndies One Piece Classic and chic, this one piece features a built-in shelf bra with removable pads and adjustable shoulder straps for support. $78 $60 WITH MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Shop Men's Bathing Suits

9” Boardshort MeUndies 9” Boardshort Whether you actually surf or simply want some more coverage, the nine-inch board short is made without a liner for a freeing fit. $62 $50 WITH MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Men's Swim Brief MeUndies Men's Swim Brief If the opposite of coverage is what you're after, opt for these swim briefs with an adjustable waist tie. $48 $38 WITH MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

