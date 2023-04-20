Sponsored by MeUndies

MeUndies Launches New Swimwear Perfect for Summer: Shop Comfortable Styles for Men and Women

By Lauren Gruber

MeUndies
MeUndies

If you've ever wished that bathing suits could be as comfortable and well-fitting as your favorite bralettes or boxers, you're in luck. Underwear and lifestyle accessories brand MeUndies just dropped a new swimwear collection that's bound to have your comfiest go-to suit for summer 2023.

Given MeUndies' background as an intimates and basics brand, they know a thing or two about comfort. Its new collection of bathing suits has the brand's signature super-soft and stretchy feel, now in a water-friendly fabric. From board shorts to bikinis, each style is primarily made with recycled materials and even features SPF50+ protection for an extra layer of defense from the sun.

Shop MeUndies Swimwear

A new collection means new patterns, and this drop comes in three vacation-ready prints — washed rainbow Coast Stripe, shell-adorned Seas The Day and tropical Lush Palm — as well as classic black and navy. These patterns are limited edition, so get your hands on your favorites before they sell out.

No matter which style you pick, you can feel confident knowing each suit is made under fair working conditions that support the global workforce. Below, shop each new bathing suit for women and men from MeUndies to add to your summer rotation.

Shop Women's Bathing Suits

Swim Plunge Bikini Top
Swim Plunge Bikini Top
MeUndies
Swim Plunge Bikini Top

Wire-free yet supportive enough for bigger busts, the Plunge has adjustable, convertible shoulder straps to avoid dreaded neck pain.

$48$38
WITH MEMBERSHIP
$38$30
WITH MEMBERSHIP
Tie Scoop Bikini Top
Tie Scoop Bikini Top
MeUndies
Tie Scoop Bikini Top

The self-tying back straps on this scoop bikini not only look adorable, but allow you to adjust the top to your measurements.

$48$38
WITH MEMBERSHIP
$38$30
WITH MEMBERSHIP
One Piece
One Piece
MeUndies
One Piece

Classic and chic, this one piece features a built-in shelf bra with removable pads and adjustable shoulder straps for support.

$78$60
WITH MEMBERSHIP
Women's Swim Tankini
Women's Swim Tankini
MeUndies
Women's Swim Tankini

All the coverage of a one-piece with the convenience of a two-piece, the tankini is a versatile swimwear essential.

$52$42
WITH MEMBERSHIP
$38$30
WITH MEMBERSHIP

Shop Men's Bathing Suits

6” Active Swim Trunk
6” Active Swim Trunk
MeUndies
6” Active Swim Trunk

A soft mesh boxer brief liner, elastic waistband and drawcords make for your most comfortable fit yet.

$62$50
WITH MEMBERSHIP
8” Active Swim Trunk
8” Active Swim Trunk
MeUndies
8” Active Swim Trunk

Partially made from recycled materials, the eight-inch trunks have plenty of pockets and a key loop to keep your essentials on hand.

$62$50
WITH MEMBERSHIP
9” Boardshort
9” Boardshort
MeUndies
9” Boardshort

Whether you actually surf or simply want some more coverage, the nine-inch board short is made without a liner for a freeing fit.

$62$50
WITH MEMBERSHIP
Men's Swim Brief
Men's Swim Brief
MeUndies
Men's Swim Brief

If the opposite of coverage is what you're after, opt for these swim briefs with an adjustable waist tie.

$48$38
WITH MEMBERSHIP

