MeUndies Launches New Swimwear Perfect for Summer: Shop Comfortable Styles for Men and Women
If you've ever wished that bathing suits could be as comfortable and well-fitting as your favorite bralettes or boxers, you're in luck. Underwear and lifestyle accessories brand MeUndies just dropped a new swimwear collection that's bound to have your comfiest go-to suit for summer 2023.
Given MeUndies' background as an intimates and basics brand, they know a thing or two about comfort. Its new collection of bathing suits has the brand's signature super-soft and stretchy feel, now in a water-friendly fabric. From board shorts to bikinis, each style is primarily made with recycled materials and even features SPF50+ protection for an extra layer of defense from the sun.
A new collection means new patterns, and this drop comes in three vacation-ready prints — washed rainbow Coast Stripe, shell-adorned Seas The Day and tropical Lush Palm — as well as classic black and navy. These patterns are limited edition, so get your hands on your favorites before they sell out.
No matter which style you pick, you can feel confident knowing each suit is made under fair working conditions that support the global workforce. Below, shop each new bathing suit for women and men from MeUndies to add to your summer rotation.
Shop Women's Bathing Suits
Wire-free yet supportive enough for bigger busts, the Plunge has adjustable, convertible shoulder straps to avoid dreaded neck pain.
The self-tying back straps on this scoop bikini not only look adorable, but allow you to adjust the top to your measurements.
All the coverage of a one-piece with the convenience of a two-piece, the tankini is a versatile swimwear essential.
Shop Men's Bathing Suits
A soft mesh boxer brief liner, elastic waistband and drawcords make for your most comfortable fit yet.
Partially made from recycled materials, the eight-inch trunks have plenty of pockets and a key loop to keep your essentials on hand.
Whether you actually surf or simply want some more coverage, the nine-inch board short is made without a liner for a freeing fit.
If the opposite of coverage is what you're after, opt for these swim briefs with an adjustable waist tie.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring
Save 20% on Disney-Themed Swimsuits for Kids to Wear This Summer
The 18 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Vacation
Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Sale Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered
The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Ahead of Summer
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Spring Styles Starting from $17
Sydney Sweeney's Second Swimsuit Drop With Frankies Bikinis Is Here
Skims Swim Is Back: Shop All-New Styles and Limited Edition Colors
15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress