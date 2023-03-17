Shopping

15 Best Men's Swim Trunks for the Beach, Pool and Everywhere Between This Spring

By Lauren Gruber
Winter is finally on its way out, which means that we can start looking forward to sunnier days and enjoying more time outside. Regardless of what your spring and summer plans may look like, now would be a good time to give your swim trunks a refresh.

Whether you're lounging poolside, headed to a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, the best men's swimsuits that double as shorts can really make all the difference between a good spring break adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect swim collection to wear through all of your summer antics, we have scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season. 

Style and versatility are important factors when picking the best swim trunks or board shorts. Our top picks include various colors and price points from reviewer-loved brands such as lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia, J.Crew and Amazon, among so many others. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best swim trunks for men that look just as stylish out of the water. 

Vintage Summer Solid Washed Water Repellent Swim Trunks
Vintage Summer Solid Washed Water Repellent Swim Trunks
Nordstrom
Vintage Summer Solid Washed Water Repellent Swim Trunks

A washed-out color gives these swim trunks a vintage look — also available in sage green, peach and blue.

$39
Vuori Cape Short
Vuori Cape Short
VuorI
Vuori Cape Short

Get your summer sport on in style with these dusky blue, terazzo tile-inspired swim trunks.

$68
lululemon Pool Short 7"
lululemon Pool Short 7"
lululemon
lululemon Pool Short 7"

"These shorts are the best swimming trunks I have had," praised one happy reviewer, who added that they could double as a running short.

$78
Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks
Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks
Fair Harbor
Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks

Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.

$68
Hurley Men's Phantom Hybrid Stretch Short
Hurley Phantom Hybrid Stretch Short
Amazon
Hurley Men's Phantom Hybrid Stretch Short

Who knew that swim trunks could be so polished? You can seamlessly sport these structured Hurley shorts from the office to the pool and beyond this summer.

$60$44
Chubbies Faded Classic Swim Trunk
Chubbies Faded Classic Swim Trunk
Chubbies
Chubbies Faded Classic Swim Trunk

Chubbies swim trunks come in so many funky colors and patterns (over 60, to be exact), but we especially love this psychedelic pineapple print.

$70$50
Patagonia Baggies
Patagonia Baggies
Backcountry
Patagonia Baggies

Kick your summer off on a bold note with these bright orange baggy shorts from Patagonia.

$65
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Amazon
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Simple stripes are always a good option, but these trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

$21
O'Neill Hyperfreak Heat Solid Board Shorts
O'Neill Hyperfreak Heat Solid Board Shorts
Nordstrom
O'Neill Hyperfreak Heat Solid Board Shorts

O'Neill is one of the most popular swimsuit brands for good reason, and these board shorts are equipped with anti-rash seams and a secure pocket.

$50
J.Crew Stretch Swim Trunk in Block Print Pink Ivory
J.Crew Stretch Swim Trunk in Block Print Pink Ivory
J.Crew
J.Crew Stretch Swim Trunk in Block Print Pink Ivory

This J.Crew style is available in so many different colors and patterns, but we especially love this swirling pink style.

$90$66
WITH CODE SHOP25
Surf Cruz Men's Vintage Cruzer Stretch Boardshort
Surf Cruz Men's Vintage Cruzer Stretch Boardshort
Amazon
Surf Cruz Men's Vintage Cruzer Stretch Boardshort

If you prefer your swimsuits sans-liner, these board shorts are for you.

$50$29
Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks
Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks
Bonobos
Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks

With a staple curved hem, these super short swim trunks perfectly pay homage to the swimwear styles of the '80s.

$89$29
Bather Indigo Ne-Maki Shibori Swim Trunk
Bather Indigo Ne-Maki Shibori Swim Trunk
Bather
Bather Indigo Ne-Maki Shibori Swim Trunk

These swim shorts are equal parts beautiful and practical — crafted with an elasticized waist and ultra fine four-way stretch mesh lining.

$95
Quiksilver Men's Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk
Quiksilver Men's Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk
Amazon
Quiksilver Men's Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk

This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and built-in liner.

$40
Billabong Men's Sundays Pro Boardshort
Billabong Men's Sundays Pro Boardshort
Amazon
Billabong Men's Sundays Pro Boardshort

Surfer-approved brand Billabong has plenty of stylish options, including these tropical printed board shorts.

$56$50

