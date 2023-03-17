15 Best Men's Swim Trunks for the Beach, Pool and Everywhere Between This Spring
Winter is finally on its way out, which means that we can start looking forward to sunnier days and enjoying more time outside. Regardless of what your spring and summer plans may look like, now would be a good time to give your swim trunks a refresh.
Whether you're lounging poolside, headed to a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, the best men's swimsuits that double as shorts can really make all the difference between a good spring break adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect swim collection to wear through all of your summer antics, we have scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season.
Style and versatility are important factors when picking the best swim trunks or board shorts. Our top picks include various colors and price points from reviewer-loved brands such as lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia, J.Crew and Amazon, among so many others. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best swim trunks for men that look just as stylish out of the water.
A washed-out color gives these swim trunks a vintage look — also available in sage green, peach and blue.
Get your summer sport on in style with these dusky blue, terazzo tile-inspired swim trunks.
"These shorts are the best swimming trunks I have had," praised one happy reviewer, who added that they could double as a running short.
Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.
Who knew that swim trunks could be so polished? You can seamlessly sport these structured Hurley shorts from the office to the pool and beyond this summer.
Chubbies swim trunks come in so many funky colors and patterns (over 60, to be exact), but we especially love this psychedelic pineapple print.
Kick your summer off on a bold note with these bright orange baggy shorts from Patagonia.
Simple stripes are always a good option, but these trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
O'Neill is one of the most popular swimsuit brands for good reason, and these board shorts are equipped with anti-rash seams and a secure pocket.
This J.Crew style is available in so many different colors and patterns, but we especially love this swirling pink style.
If you prefer your swimsuits sans-liner, these board shorts are for you.
With a staple curved hem, these super short swim trunks perfectly pay homage to the swimwear styles of the '80s.
These swim shorts are equal parts beautiful and practical — crafted with an elasticized waist and ultra fine four-way stretch mesh lining.
This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and built-in liner.
Surfer-approved brand Billabong has plenty of stylish options, including these tropical printed board shorts.
