Bikini babes! Guizio, worn by Bella Hadid, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga and Megan Fox, teamed up with Frankies Bikinis, spotted on Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Lily Rose Depp, Camila Cabello and Sofia Richie, to launch the cutest summer swimwear collab.

The 14-piece collection, created by designers Danielle Guizio and Francesca Aiello, blends Guizio’s New York flair with Aiello’s California vibe while drawing inspiration from both brands’ hottest styles.

Think: Summer swim and clothing essentials featuring chic details including rosette accents, floral embroidery, and dainty ribbons on a new rose gingham print, crochet maxi and mesh dresses, a cozy lounge set, and more.

"It all started in my small suburban hometown in New Jersey, where I grew up watching shows based in California, like The O.C. and The Hills, completely awestruck by the West Coast lifestyle. Fast forward to now, living in New York City, I continue to seek inspiration from the contrast of both places," Guizio said in a press release.

"As Francesca and I designed the collection, I still felt that giddy burst of inspiration from the West Coast, like I was about to be a part of a lifestyle even though it wasn’t completely my own. I wanted the collection to feel as though it was a puzzle piece put together of both Malibu and New York City, but when looking at it as a whole, it still felt complete in its own way," she added.

"When Danielle and I began working together on this collaboration, we knew immediately that we wanted to make something super sweet to reflect both of our creative visions," Aiello noted.

"It was a dream designing this collection together as we’re both always aiming to create timeless and feminine pieces to be cherished by everyone wearing them," the Frankies Bikinis founder continued.

The GUIZIO x Frankies Bikinis collection is available to shop now on frankiesbikinis.com and danielleguiziony.com.

