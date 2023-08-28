Whether you're planning to spend Labor Day weekend tanning on a towel, perched on a beach chair, or plunging into a friend's pool, you'll need a few cute swimsuits to soak in the summer's last days of sunshine. With just a few more days to go until the holiday weekend, the best Labor Day swimsuit sales are now live with steep discounts on our favorite bikinis and one-pieces.

There are swimsuit deals for every size with flattering and functional styles for everybody. From sitewide discounts on Demi Moore-approved Andie Swim and viral Summersalt swimsuits starting at just $7 to fan-favorites at Aerie, these end-of-summer sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection at a fraction of the cost.

Ahead, dive into all the best Labor Day swimsuit sales and deals you can shop now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups, sandals and deals on designer sunglasses to complete your holiday weekend look.

The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Vitamin A Swim Vitamin A Vitamin A Swim Use code QUIETLUXURY to take an extra 40% off Vitamin A's sustainably produced luxury bikinis, swimsuits and beachwear. 40% OFF VITAMIN A WITH CODE QUIETLUXURY Shop Now

Cupshe Cupshe Cupshe Cupshe's stylish and affordable swimwear is up to 75% off for Labor Day. Save on over 1,000 of the viral brand's popular swimsuits. UP TO 75% OFF CUPSHE Shop Now

Andie Swim Andie Swim Andie Swim Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits for 30% off at Adie Swim. Over 100 fan-favorite two pieces and one pieces are on sale right now. 30% OFF ANDIE SWIM Shop Now

Summersalt Summersalt Summersalt Save up to 60% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Endless Summer Sale. Just use code SPF30 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate. UP TO 60% OFF SUMMERSALT WITH CODE SPF30 Shop Now

Abercrombie Abercrombie Abercrombie Almost everything at Abercrombie is 15% off now through August 28 — including swimsuits and coverups. 15% OFF ABERCROMBIE Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Aerie Every Aerie swimsuit is 30% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 30% OFF AERIE Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Ahead of Prime Day, swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15. UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON Shop Now

If you're looking to stock up and save on swimwear, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals below. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit on sale for all your Labor Day weekend plans.

The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Deals

The Sidestroke Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette. $95 $67 WITH CODE SPF30 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

