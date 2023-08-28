The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now: Save Up to 75% on Vitamin A, Cupshe, Aerie and More
Whether you're planning to spend Labor Day weekend tanning on a towel, perched on a beach chair, or plunging into a friend's pool, you'll need a few cute swimsuits to soak in the summer's last days of sunshine. With just a few more days to go until the holiday weekend, the best Labor Day swimsuit sales are now live with steep discounts on our favorite bikinis and one-pieces.
There are swimsuit deals for every size with flattering and functional styles for everybody. From sitewide discounts on Demi Moore-approved Andie Swim and viral Summersalt swimsuits starting at just $7 to fan-favorites at Aerie, these end-of-summer sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection at a fraction of the cost.
Ahead, dive into all the best Labor Day swimsuit sales and deals you can shop now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups, sandals and deals on designer sunglasses to complete your holiday weekend look.
The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales
Use code QUIETLUXURY to take an extra 40% off Vitamin A's sustainably produced luxury bikinis, swimsuits and beachwear.
Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits for 30% off at Adie Swim. Over 100 fan-favorite two pieces and one pieces are on sale right now.
Save up to 60% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Endless Summer Sale. Just use code SPF30 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate.
Almost everything at Abercrombie is 15% off now through August 28 — including swimsuits and coverups.
If you're looking to stock up and save on swimwear, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals below. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit on sale for all your Labor Day weekend plans.
The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Deals
Part of a limited-edition collection of signature pieces re-issued with exclusive graphic colorblocking, Tory Burch's sporty silhouette is complete with straps that have a bright beach umbrella-palette to contrast the bold primary colors.
Tory Burch updates the classic string bikini top in a bold Seventies-inspired floral. This swimsuit features four-way stretch, an impeccable fit, and SPF 50 sun protection.
Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.
Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.
This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.
This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move.
Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.
Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
