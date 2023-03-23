Buy More, Save More When You Shop Aerie's Anti-Shapewear Line That’s Perfect for Summer—Starting at $9
In the upcoming warm weather of spring and summer, the last thing we want to wear is constricting layers and sweat-inducing undergarments. Luckily, Aerie has an anti-shapewear collection full of spring-ready bras and panties, called Smoothez and right now you can save up to $50 on your entire purchase.
In a spring celebration sale, Aerie is offering tiered levels of savings. If you spend $75 or more you can save $20, spend $100 or more and save $30 and when you spend $150 or more you can save $50 on the already affordable collection. Just use code SPRINGFLING at checkout. Be sure to checkout fast because this sale ends early tomorrow, March 24 at 5 AM ET.
Aerie's Smoothez line is designed to fit your body without squeezing or restricting, being the antithesis of body-molding shapewear. Each piece, from wireless bralettes with moldable cups to barely-there mesh panties, is made of slick, lightweight fabrics that won't show under your clothes — unless you want them to. The line ranges from size XXS-XXL, with bras in sizes 32A-42DD, and comes in an array of candy-colored hues perfect for summer as well as several nudes and neutrals.
Below check out ET's favorite pieces from the Smoothez collection.
For the days you can't be bothered to wear underwire, this bralette comes with built-in boob support and a bottom band to keep it from riding up.
The perfect pair for your high-waisted jeans, this super-soft high waisted-thong ensures panty lines are a thing of the past.
If you prefer the lift and support of underwire, this unlined bra comes in sizes 32A-40DD and features four rows of bra hooks, adjustable straps, and a flexible underwire that moves with you.
Light and breathable in the summer heat, these mesh panties feature sexy string sides and come in a rainbow of playful colors.
Ideal for lounging, this wire-free bra has cups that mold to fit your body and comes in sizes XXS-XXL, plus options for D and DD cups.
Keep boob sweat at bay in an airy Aerie mesh bralette, available in two nude hues, black, and a variety of fun summery colors.
If you're looking for the least amount of coverage possible, this mesh string thong should do the trick.
Try out this classic bra style in Aerie's new light-as-air Smoothez fabric, available from a 32A to a 42DD.
Looking for a fuller-coverage panty that still feels sexy? Try this high-waisted option with cheeky coverage.
