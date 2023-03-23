Shopping

Buy More, Save More When You Shop Aerie's Anti-Shapewear Line That’s Perfect for Summer—Starting at $9

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Smoothez by Aerie
Aerie

In the upcoming warm weather of spring and summer, the last thing we want to wear is constricting layers and sweat-inducing undergarments. Luckily, Aerie has an anti-shapewear collection full of spring-ready bras and panties, called Smoothez and right now you can save up to $50 on your entire purchase.

In a spring celebration sale, Aerie is offering tiered levels of savings. If you spend $75 or more you can save $20, spend $100 or more and save $30 and when you spend $150 or more you can save $50 on the already affordable collection. Just use code SPRINGFLING at checkout. Be sure to checkout fast because this sale ends early tomorrow, March 24 at 5 AM ET.

Shop the Smoothez Collection

Aerie's Smoothez line is designed to fit your body without squeezing or restricting, being the antithesis of body-molding shapewear. Each piece, from wireless bralettes with moldable cups to barely-there mesh panties, is made of slick, lightweight fabrics that won't show under your clothes — unless you want them to. The line ranges from size XXS-XXL, with bras in sizes 32A-42DD, and comes in an array of candy-colored hues perfect for summer as well as several nudes and neutrals. 

Below check out ET's favorite pieces from the Smoothez collection.

Skinny Scoop Bralette
SMOOTHEZ Skinny Scoop Bralette
Aerie
Skinny Scoop Bralette

For the days you can't be bothered to wear underwire, this bralette comes with built-in boob support and a bottom band to keep it from riding up.

$40$28
No Show XTRA High Rise Thong Underwear
No Show XTRA High Rise Thong Underwear
Aerie
No Show XTRA High Rise Thong Underwear

The perfect pair for your high-waisted jeans, this super-soft high waisted-thong ensures panty lines are a thing of the past.

$15$6
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
Aerie
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra

If you prefer the lift and support of underwire, this unlined bra comes in sizes 32A-40DD and features four rows of bra hooks, adjustable straps, and a flexible underwire that moves with you.

$50$35
Mesh High Cut Bikini Underwear
Mesh High Cut Bikini Underwear
Aerie
Mesh High Cut Bikini Underwear

Light and breathable in the summer heat, these mesh panties feature sexy string sides and come in a rainbow of playful colors.

$15
Bra-ish Wireless Bralette
Bra-ish Wireless Bralette
Aerie
Bra-ish Wireless Bralette

Ideal for lounging, this wire-free bra has cups that mold to fit your body and comes in sizes XXS-XXL, plus options for D and DD cups.

$45$31
Mesh Triangle Bralette
Mesh Triangle Bralette
Aerie
Mesh Triangle Bralette

Keep boob sweat at bay in an airy Aerie mesh bralette, available in two nude hues, black, and a variety of fun summery colors.

$35$15
Mesh High Cut Thong Underwear
Mesh High Cut Thong Underwear
Aerie
Mesh High Cut Thong Underwear

If you're looking for the least amount of coverage possible, this mesh string thong should do the trick.

$9
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
Aerie
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra

Try out this classic bra style in Aerie's new light-as-air Smoothez fabric, available from a 32A to a 42DD.

$50$35
No Show XTRA Mid Rise Cheeky Underwear
No Show XTRA Mid Rise Cheeky Underwear
Aerie
No Show XTRA Mid Rise Cheeky Underwear

Looking for a fuller-coverage panty that still feels sexy? Try this high-waisted option with cheeky coverage.

$15$6

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Vacation

Save on TikTok's Favorite Jeans for Spring At Abercrombie's Sale

Forever 21 Taps TikTok Star Alix Earle for Latest Juicy Couture Collab

The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring

Here's Where to Get Tom Brady's Boxer Briefs

Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark

The 18 Best Spring Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event