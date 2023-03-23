In the upcoming warm weather of spring and summer, the last thing we want to wear is constricting layers and sweat-inducing undergarments. Luckily, Aerie has an anti-shapewear collection full of spring-ready bras and panties, called Smoothez and right now you can save up to $50 on your entire purchase.

In a spring celebration sale, Aerie is offering tiered levels of savings. If you spend $75 or more you can save $20, spend $100 or more and save $30 and when you spend $150 or more you can save $50 on the already affordable collection. Just use code SPRINGFLING at checkout. Be sure to checkout fast because this sale ends early tomorrow, March 24 at 5 AM ET.

Shop the Smoothez Collection

Aerie's Smoothez line is designed to fit your body without squeezing or restricting, being the antithesis of body-molding shapewear. Each piece, from wireless bralettes with moldable cups to barely-there mesh panties, is made of slick, lightweight fabrics that won't show under your clothes — unless you want them to. The line ranges from size XXS-XXL, with bras in sizes 32A-42DD, and comes in an array of candy-colored hues perfect for summer as well as several nudes and neutrals.

Below check out ET's favorite pieces from the Smoothez collection.

Skinny Scoop Bralette Aerie Skinny Scoop Bralette For the days you can't be bothered to wear underwire, this bralette comes with built-in boob support and a bottom band to keep it from riding up. $40 $28 Shop Now

Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra Aerie Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra If you prefer the lift and support of underwire, this unlined bra comes in sizes 32A-40DD and features four rows of bra hooks, adjustable straps, and a flexible underwire that moves with you. $50 $35 Shop Now

Bra-ish Wireless Bralette Aerie Bra-ish Wireless Bralette Ideal for lounging, this wire-free bra has cups that mold to fit your body and comes in sizes XXS-XXL, plus options for D and DD cups. $45 $31 Shop Now

Mesh Triangle Bralette Aerie Mesh Triangle Bralette Keep boob sweat at bay in an airy Aerie mesh bralette, available in two nude hues, black, and a variety of fun summery colors. $35 $15 Shop Now

