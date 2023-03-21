If you've been anywhere on TikTok in the last few months, you know about Alix Earle.

The University of Miami student is the app's latest "it girl," whose warm personality makes her charmed life of exclusive parties and glamorous brand trips feel somewhat relatable. Between Earle's bubbly demeanor and playful style, it's a no-brainer that the Tiktokker is the face of Juicy Couture's latest collab with Forever 21.

Shop Forever 21 X Juicy Couture

The Forever 21 x Juicy Couture collection is bringing back the fashion brand's nostalgic styles made famous in the early 2000s, worn by celebs like Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Britney Spears. Latest offerings from the collab include velour tracksuits, embellished shorts, dresses, tube tops and more of Juicy Couture's signature styles. The pieces are offered in a range of colors from bubblegum pink to classic black and in sizes XS through XL.

Throwback trends are having a big moment right now. In addition to Juicy Couture, shop more trends inspired by the aughts such as cargo pants and UGGs.

Read on to shop ET Style's favorites from Alix Earle's Forever 21 x Juicy Couture range.

