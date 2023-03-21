Shopping

Forever 21 Taps TikTok Star Alix Earle for New Juicy Couture Collab: Shop Lounge Dresses, Baby Tees and More

By ETonline Staff
If you've been anywhere on TikTok in the last few months, you know about Alix Earle.

The University of Miami student is the app's latest "it girl," whose warm personality makes her charmed life of exclusive parties and glamorous brand trips feel somewhat relatable. Between Earle's bubbly demeanor and playful style, it's a no-brainer that the Tiktokker is the face of Juicy Couture's latest collab with Forever 21.

The Forever 21 x Juicy Couture collection is bringing back the fashion brand's nostalgic styles made famous in the early 2000s, worn by celebs like Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Britney Spears. Latest offerings from the collab include velour tracksuits, embellished shorts, dresses, tube tops and more of Juicy Couture's signature styles. The pieces are offered in a range of colors from bubblegum pink to classic black and in sizes XS through XL. 

Throwback trends are having a big moment right now. In addition to Juicy Couture, shop more trends inspired by the aughts such as cargo pants and UGGs

Read on to shop ET Style's favorites from Alix Earle's Forever 21 x Juicy Couture range. 

Juicy Couture Halter Mini Dress
Nothing screams "I'm fabulous" quite like a Juicy Couture mini dress.

$30
Juicy Couture Halter Top
This breezy halter top is perfect for spring and summer.

$23
Juicy Couture Triangle Bralette
Pair this triangle lounge bralette with matching shorts for a coordinated look.

$18
Juicy Couture Rhinestone Shorts
These terry cloth shorts feature the iconic "Juicy" logo across the backside.

$25
Juicy Couture Velour Tube Top
Purple is one of our favorite colors for spring 2023, but this tube top also comes in versatile black.

$20
Juicy Couture Rhinestone Romper
Made of soft terry cloth, you'll never want to take this adorable romper off.

$40
Juicy Couture Rhinestone Jumpsuit
Comfy yet glamorous, we would totally wear this jumpsuit for a night out.

$50
Juicy Couture Rhinestone Crew Socks
Throwback tube socks look adorable peeking out of heels and sneakers.

$9
Juicy Couture Claw Clip
Claw clips are having a major moment this year, especially in luxe gold with a Juicy charm.

$10
Juicy Couture Graphic Tee
Pair this baby tee with low-rise jeans or cargos for a Y2K-inspired look.

$20

