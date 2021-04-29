Shopping

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

By ETonline Staff
In fashion, old trends are new again, and as of late, stars are proving the early 2000s are back in style. Now, we admit this can be a bit polarizing as those who experienced the early aughts firsthand know not all of the fashion trends were, er, wearable.

Nevertheless, the trends were fun, and whether you're feeling nostalgic (because you've been bingeing The Hills and Laguna Beach) or a Gen Z'er who wants to try the throwback trends, ET Style has gathered style inspo from some of our favorite pop stars and models who are currently sporting the trends made famous from 2000 to 2009 by icons of the noughties, like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Destiny's Child

Think, low-rise jeans, the clubbing top, monochrome matching sets, flared mini skirts and velour sweatpants. As you start shopping for your summer wardrobe, consider wearing some of these head-turning trends for post-lockdown outings. 

Shop the best early 2000s-style clothes and accessories, inspired by celebs. 

Dua Lipa is the queen of recreating (and modernizing) ensembles from the decade. Her outfits are a combination of sexy and cool, incorporating going out tops, low-rise pants, mini flared tennis skirts and double denim.

GET THE LOOK:

UO Midnight Halter Tank Top
Urban Outfitters
We love the throwback style of this Urban Outfitters top, featuring a halter-style neckline, keyhole detail and ruching. 
$34 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Indah Snail Solid Tennis Skirt
Revolve
Mini skirts are back! Especially those with a flirty, flared silhouette. 
$79 AT REVOLVE
H&M Denim Jacket
H&M
Denim was huge in the early 2000s. Go for the double-denim look with an essential true blue jean jacket. 
$35 AT H&M

Bella Hadid consistently serves 2004 vibes. From her baggy Von Dutch low-rise jeans to bright, monochrome matching sets that remind us of Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle's coordinating red carpet looks. She's also always stacked with jewelry, whether it's multiple bracelets or layered necklaces. 

GET THE LOOK:

Collusion x014 Low Rise Dad Jeans with Ripped Waistband in Vintage Blue
ASOS
Low-rise jeans are the pièce de résistance of early 2000s fashion, especially baggy silhouettes. 
$40 AT ASOS
Boohoo Textured Slinky Crop & Wide Leg Trousers
Boohoo
This bright Boohoo matching set is so 2000s -- the slinky texture, the color and the midriff-baring design. 
$18 AT BOOHOO (REGULARLY $34)
Kendra Scott Tiana Pinch Bracelet Set In Gold
Kendra Scott
Stacking on jewelry is made easy with this three-piece Kendra Scott bracelet set. 
$80 AT KENDRA SCOTT

Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the aughts era. She often chooses throwback pieces, such as flirty bodycon dresses, oversized sweatpants and designer logo bikinis.

GET THE LOOK:

Missguided Pink Diamante Buckle Bandage Mini Dress
Missguided
A bandage dress in a hot pink shade with a diamante buckle -- does it get more noughties than this?!
$35 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $72)
SKIMS Velour Jogger
SKIMS
Sweatpants, but make it velour á la Paris Hilton with this SKIMS pair. 
$72 AT SKIMS
Fendi Lycra Bikini
24S
If you're a diehard fan of early 2000s fashion, a designer logo swimsuit is a must-have, like this Fendi bikini. 
$450 AT 24S

