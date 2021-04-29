All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing
In fashion, old trends are new again, and as of late, stars are proving the early 2000s are back in style. Now, we admit this can be a bit polarizing as those who experienced the early aughts firsthand know not all of the fashion trends were, er, wearable.
Nevertheless, the trends were fun, and whether you're feeling nostalgic (because you've been bingeing The Hills and Laguna Beach) or a Gen Z'er who wants to try the throwback trends, ET Style has gathered style inspo from some of our favorite pop stars and models who are currently sporting the trends made famous from 2000 to 2009 by icons of the noughties, like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Destiny's Child.
Think, low-rise jeans, the clubbing top, monochrome matching sets, flared mini skirts and velour sweatpants. As you start shopping for your summer wardrobe, consider wearing some of these head-turning trends for post-lockdown outings.
Shop the best early 2000s-style clothes and accessories, inspired by celebs.
Dua Lipa is the queen of recreating (and modernizing) ensembles from the decade. Her outfits are a combination of sexy and cool, incorporating going out tops, low-rise pants, mini flared tennis skirts and double denim.
GET THE LOOK:
Bella Hadid consistently serves 2004 vibes. From her baggy Von Dutch low-rise jeans to bright, monochrome matching sets that remind us of Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle's coordinating red carpet looks. She's also always stacked with jewelry, whether it's multiple bracelets or layered necklaces.
GET THE LOOK:
Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the aughts era. She often chooses throwback pieces, such as flirty bodycon dresses, oversized sweatpants and designer logo bikinis.
GET THE LOOK:
