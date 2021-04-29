All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

In fashion, old trends are new again, and as of late, stars are proving the early 2000s are back in style. Now, we admit this can be a bit polarizing as those who experienced the early aughts firsthand know not all of the fashion trends were, er, wearable.

Nevertheless, the trends were fun, and whether you're feeling nostalgic (because you've been bingeing The Hills and Laguna Beach) or a Gen Z'er who wants to try the throwback trends, ET Style has gathered style inspo from some of our favorite pop stars and models who are currently sporting the trends made famous from 2000 to 2009 by icons of the noughties, like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Destiny's Child.

Think, low-rise jeans, the clubbing top, monochrome matching sets, flared mini skirts and velour sweatpants. As you start shopping for your summer wardrobe, consider wearing some of these head-turning trends for post-lockdown outings.

Shop the best early 2000s-style clothes and accessories, inspired by celebs.

Dua Lipa is the queen of recreating (and modernizing) ensembles from the decade. Her outfits are a combination of sexy and cool, incorporating going out tops, low-rise pants, mini flared tennis skirts and double denim.

GET THE LOOK:

UO Midnight Halter Tank Top Urban Outfitters UO Midnight Halter Tank Top We love the throwback style of this Urban Outfitters top, featuring a halter-style neckline, keyhole detail and ruching. $34 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Indah Snail Solid Tennis Skirt Revolve Indah Snail Solid Tennis Skirt Mini skirts are back! Especially those with a flirty, flared silhouette. $79 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

H&M Denim Jacket H&M H&M Denim Jacket Denim was huge in the early 2000s. Go for the double-denim look with an essential true blue jean jacket. $35 AT H&M Buy Now

Bella Hadid consistently serves 2004 vibes. From her baggy Von Dutch low-rise jeans to bright, monochrome matching sets that remind us of Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle's coordinating red carpet looks. She's also always stacked with jewelry, whether it's multiple bracelets or layered necklaces.

GET THE LOOK:

Boohoo Textured Slinky Crop & Wide Leg Trousers Boohoo Boohoo Textured Slinky Crop & Wide Leg Trousers This bright Boohoo matching set is so 2000s -- the slinky texture, the color and the midriff-baring design. $18 AT BOOHOO (REGULARLY $34) Buy Now

Kendra Scott Tiana Pinch Bracelet Set In Gold Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Tiana Pinch Bracelet Set In Gold Stacking on jewelry is made easy with this three-piece Kendra Scott bracelet set. $80 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the aughts era. She often chooses throwback pieces, such as flirty bodycon dresses, oversized sweatpants and designer logo bikinis.

GET THE LOOK:

Missguided Pink Diamante Buckle Bandage Mini Dress Missguided Missguided Pink Diamante Buckle Bandage Mini Dress A bandage dress in a hot pink shade with a diamante buckle -- does it get more noughties than this?! $35 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

SKIMS Velour Jogger SKIMS SKIMS Velour Jogger Sweatpants, but make it velour á la Paris Hilton with this SKIMS pair. $72 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fendi Lycra Bikini 24S Fendi Lycra Bikini If you're a diehard fan of early 2000s fashion, a designer logo swimsuit is a must-have, like this Fendi bikini. $450 AT 24S Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Shop Hailey Bieber's Cozy Free People Sweatshirt

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Meghan Markle Wore J. Crew Jacket to Show Oprah Her Chicken Coop