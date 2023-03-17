Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult-favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of the brand. Cult-favorite Olaplex hair products have been used on the tresses of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Emma Stone. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can save on every Olaplex product.

Until Monday, March 20, Olaplex shampoo, conditioner, and hair treatments are on sale at Space NK. Olaplex deals are rare but, you can save 20% on all of the brand's bestsellers like the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 3 Hair Perfector along with more of Olaplex's cleansing, styling and treatment hair products.

Shop 20% Off Olaplex

Olaplex is particularly known for their patented bond building technology, which helps rebuild broken bonds that give your hair structure. According to the brand, every Olaplex product features their patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. In other words, Olaplex haircare repairs damaged hair from the inside-out on a molecular level, whether the damage was caused by heat, color treatment, chemical treatment, brushing and weather.

Below, restock your hair care supply for spring and shop all the best Olaplex deals available now at the Space NK sale.

