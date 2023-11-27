Just when we thought the Black Friday beauty deals couldn't get any better, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has just arrived with major discounts on Laneige skincare favorites. The Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Kate Hudson has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around.

Right now, our favorite Laneige products are on sale at Amazon for 25% off. Whether you're shopping for winter skincare essentials or the best stocking stuffers, today's the perfect time to stock up and save.

Shop the Laneige Cyber Monday Deals

Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand.

Another standout from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale is Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. From lip masks to facial cleansers, moisturizers, eye cream and more, here are all the best Laneige Cyber Monday deals available at Amazon today.

Best Laneige Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon

Laneige Besties Set Amazon Laneige Besties Set Talk about skincare gifting goals! The Laneige Besties Kit includes the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, Water Sleeping Mask and best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask. $35 $26 Shop Now

Laneige Radian-C Cream Amazon Laneige Radian-C Cream Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. $35 $26 Shop Now

