The Laneige Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon Include So Much Celeb-Loved Skin Care for 25% Off

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:40 AM PST, November 27, 2023

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is here, and it's the best time to find deals on Laneige bestsellers.

Just when we thought the Black Friday beauty deals couldn't get any better, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has just arrived with major discounts on Laneige skincare favorites. The Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall JennerKaia Gerber and Kate Hudson has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around.

Right now, our favorite Laneige products are on sale at Amazon for 25% off. Whether you're shopping for winter skincare essentials or the best stocking stuffers, today's the perfect time to stock up and save.

Shop the Laneige Cyber Monday Deals

Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand. 

Another standout from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale is Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. From lip masks to facial cleansers, moisturizers, eye cream and more, here are all the best Laneige Cyber Monday deals available at Amazon today.

Best Laneige Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$24 $18

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45 $33

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Just in time for winter, you can save on Laneige's lush cream that visibly firms, strengthens skin's moisture barrier, and delivers replenishing, long lasting hydration.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Laneige Besties Set

Laneige Besties Set
Amazon

Laneige Besties Set

Talk about skincare gifting goals! The Laneige Besties Kit includes the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, Water Sleeping Mask and best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This brightening and hydrating mask from Korean beauty brand Laneige works to strengthen skin's barrier overnight. 

$32 $24

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Save on a silky soft eye cream that visibly brightens and improves the look of puffiness under the eyes.

$43 $32

Shop Now

Laneige Radian-C Brightening Treatment Essence

Laneige Radian-C Brightening Treatment Essence
Amazon

Laneige Radian-C Brightening Treatment Essence

This juicy, brightening essence is packed with antioxidant-rich Super Berry Complex, Vitamin C EAE to help even, tone, soften, and help following skincare absorb better.

$39 $29

Shop Now

Laneige Radian-C Cream

Laneige Radian-C Cream
Amazon

Laneige Radian-C Cream

Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum
Amazon

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

Apply this hydrating primer before your makeup for a glowing base, or wear it solo for silky-smooth skin.

$32 $24

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Toner

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Toner
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Toner

Let skin drink up with this soothing Blue Hyaluronic Acid toner, delivering the first layer of hydration after cleansing and allowing skin to better absorb the rest of your skincare products.

$31 $23

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

