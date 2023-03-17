Space NK Sale: Save 20% On Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and More This Weekend Only
If you're the kind of person who always has their counter stocked with skincare and the newest beauty products, you obviously keep tabs on all the biggest beauty sales as well. Whether you’re in the market for some new makeup or are hoping to overhaul your skincare routine ahead of spring, you'll want to check out this weekend's Space NK sale.
Now through Monday, March 20, shoppers can get 20% off almost everything at Space NK. From best-selling dewy skincare to brightening and depuffing eye creams, the Space NK sale is marking down our favorite beauty brands — including Charlotte Tilbury, Sunday Riley, Augustinus Bader, and Drunk Elephant.
This mega sale only lasts four days — so seize the day and stock up on your go-to beauty essentials. Space NK has prices slashed on over 180 products for every person to keep their skin looking flawless and hydrated this spring. Shop all of our favorite deals from the Space NK sale below and check out more of the best beauty deals going on now.
Quench dry skin and encourage a more radiant look with the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, an all-over skincare treatment designed to work throughout the day.
Available in three shades, this matte liquid blush gives your cheeks a buildable, natural-looking wash of color.
This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time.
Nourish your hair this fall with the bond-building Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. Apply to damp hair starting at your roots to start seeing fewer split ends and damaged hair in just a few weeks.
Oribe's Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo contains a blend of oils and extracts like cypress, argan and maracuja to balance the scalp and reinforce the inner strength of your hair.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Boost the skin’s hydration and elasticity with Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, a daily moisturiser made to strengthen the skin barrier.
Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
Gentle enough for daily use, these exfoliating pads from Dr. Dennis Gross can help brighten and smooth skin.
