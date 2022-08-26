The Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles

Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the best under-eye cream isn't always easy. There are many top-rated under-eye creams and eye serums on the market today that can be hard to choose from. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin tightening elements. There are other benefits to consider such as puffiness reducing, dark circle eliminating, and skin tone evening properties.

If you (like us) are eager to embrace the new season with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down the 22 best under-eye creams that are available to shop on the beauty market right now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, OLAY, and so many more.

Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes. Also be sure to check out Amazon's best beauty products under $35.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Amazon Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair As a lightweight, silky retinol serum, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair smoothes fine lines and texture, brightens and evens skin tone, and fades crow's feet. You'll notice results in one week. $20 $14 Buy Now

Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream Amazon Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream's caters to removing under-eye bags and dark circles, but also helps reduce lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid plumps tired eyes, Vitamin B3 diminishes uneven texture and tone, and Vitamin B5 boosts elasticity, especially when also applied as a night eye treatment. The amazing massage applicator offers a cooling effect when applied to your face. $19 $17 Buy Now

Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream formula improves the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier so the skin under your eyes is plump and glowy. $18 Buy Now

