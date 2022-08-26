The Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles
Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the best under-eye cream isn't always easy. There are many top-rated under-eye creams and eye serums on the market today that can be hard to choose from. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin tightening elements. There are other benefits to consider such as puffiness reducing, dark circle eliminating, and skin tone evening properties.
If you (like us) are eager to embrace the new season with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down the 22 best under-eye creams that are available to shop on the beauty market right now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, OLAY, and so many more.
Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes. Also be sure to check out Amazon's best beauty products under $35.
As a lightweight, silky retinol serum, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair smoothes fine lines and texture, brightens and evens skin tone, and fades crow's feet. You'll notice results in one week.
Estée Lauder's anti-aging treatment acts as a protective barrier for skin beneath the eye.
Drunk Elephant is one of beauty's most beloved skincare brands — and for good reason. This eye concentrate works as a restorative cream that helps to brighten circles under the eyes through five forms of vitamin C.
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your spring skincare routine. Plus, it boasts over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!
With lipo-hydroxy acid, this daily retinol cream reduces crow's feet and smooths skin texture. This cream also provides antioxidant benefits with its mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water.
We love caffeine just about everywhere else — why not incorporate it into our skincare routines, too? With a unique ingredient list, this product works to address any under-eye skin concern, regardless of the skin type.
Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream's caters to removing under-eye bags and dark circles, but also helps reduce lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid plumps tired eyes, Vitamin B3 diminishes uneven texture and tone, and Vitamin B5 boosts elasticity, especially when also applied as a night eye treatment. The amazing massage applicator offers a cooling effect when applied to your face.
If you're looking for a good eye cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles.
Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream formula improves the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier so the skin under your eyes is plump and glowy.
SPF is an essential in any good skincare routine — and this Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream protects the skin, while illuminating the under-eye area through an SPF 40 complex.
This fragrance-free, under-eye cream from Biossance works to lift and break down fine lines with its refreshing Marine Algae Complex.
Even the most sensitive skin types will appreciate this eye serum from Sunday Riley, which aims to lessen the appearance of dark circles and provide instant moisture to the skin.
If you're hoping to minimize the appearance of pores, this OLAY eye treatment relies on ingredients like Vitamin B3 and a natural plant extract and peptide blend to transform under-eye skin through the night.
Give your skin a soothing lift with Kate Somerville's Lifting Eye Cream — perfect for addressing delicate skin beneath the eyes.
This hydrating eye cream from Colorescience taps into anti-aging properties which target signs of puffiness, tired eyes and dark circle spots.
Apply this Peter Thomas Roth eye repair cream to the skin twice a day to minimize eye puffiness and nourish delicate skin.
Make pesky eye bags a thing of the past with the lightweight, cooling eye balm from Kiehl's — which works to minimize the appearance of puffy eyes and lingering dark circles.
This brightening eye balm from Origins is great for tackling dark circles and evening up the skin's texture.
Firm and tighten skin under the eyes with Murad's wrinkle-fighting Renewing Eye Cream.
Whether you're hoping to even skin tone or simply offer your under-eyes a radiant boost, Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Crème acts as a refreshing formula to fold into your spring skincare routine.
Combat signs of aging at the source with this top-rated eye repair cream.
Tap into the magic of Charlotte Tilbury with this brightening under-eye cream.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line
The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More
6 Spring 2022 Skincare Trends to Try This Season
15 Pregnancy Beauty Products That Are Baby Safe
12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals Happening This Week
Reese Witherspoon & Sydney Sweeney's Glowing Skincare Tool Is On Sale
11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Spring