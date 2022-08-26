Shopping

The Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Under-Eye Creams
Drunk Elephant, Amazon, Estee Lauder

Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the best under-eye cream isn't always easy. There are many top-rated under-eye creams and eye serums on the market today that can be hard to choose from. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin tightening elements. There are other benefits to consider such as puffiness reducing, dark circle eliminating, and skin tone evening properties. 

If you (like us) are eager to embrace the new season with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down the 22 best under-eye creams that are available to shop on the beauty market right now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, OLAY, and so many more.

Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes. Also be sure to check out Amazon's best beauty products under $35.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair
Amazon
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair

As a lightweight, silky retinol serum, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair smoothes fine lines and texture, brightens and evens skin tone, and fades crow's feet. You'll notice results in one week. 

$20$14
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex
Estée Lauder
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex

Estée Lauder's anti-aging treatment acts as a protective barrier for skin beneath the eye.

$66
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream
Sephora
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream

Drunk Elephant is one of beauty's most beloved skincare brands  — and for good reason. This eye concentrate works as a restorative cream that helps to brighten circles under the eyes through five forms of vitamin C.

$64
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream
Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your spring skincare routine. Plus, it boasts over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!

$28$17 WITH COUPON
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Ulta Beauty
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

With lipo-hydroxy acid, this daily retinol cream reduces crow's feet and smooths skin texture. This cream also provides antioxidant benefits with its mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water. 

$51
The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream
The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

We love caffeine just about everywhere else — why not incorporate it into our skincare routines, too? With a unique ingredient list, this product works to address any under-eye skin concern, regardless of the skin type.

$10$8
Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream
Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream
Amazon
Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream

Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream's caters to removing under-eye bags and dark circles, but also helps reduce lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid plumps tired eyes, Vitamin B3 diminishes uneven texture and tone, and Vitamin B5 boosts elasticity, especially when also applied as a night eye treatment. The amazing massage applicator offers a cooling effect when applied to your face.

$19$17
Cerave Eye Repair Cream
Cerave Eye Repair Cream
Amazon
Cerave Eye Repair Cream

If you're looking for a good eye cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles. 

$15$11
Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream
Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream
Burt's Bees
Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream

Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream formula improves the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier so the skin under your eyes is plump and glowy.

$18
Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
Supergoop SPF
Supergoop!
Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40

SPF is an essential in any good skincare routine — and this Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream protects the skin, while illuminating the under-eye area through an SPF 40 complex.

$38
Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
Sephora
Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

This fragrance-free, under-eye cream from Biossance works to lift and break down fine lines with its refreshing Marine Algae Complex.

$54
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream
Amazon
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream

Even the most sensitive skin types will appreciate this eye serum from Sunday Riley, which aims to lessen the appearance of dark circles and provide instant moisture to the skin.

$65
OLAY Retinol24 Max Night Eye Cream
OLAY Retinol24 Max Night Eye Cream
OLAY
OLAY Retinol24 Max Night Eye Cream

If you're hoping to minimize the appearance of pores, this OLAY eye treatment relies on ingredients like Vitamin B3 and a natural plant extract and peptide blend to transform under-eye skin through the night.

$35
Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream
Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream

Give your skin a soothing lift with Kate Somerville's Lifting Eye Cream — perfect for addressing delicate skin beneath the eyes.

$140
Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy
Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy
Amazon
Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy

This hydrating eye cream from Colorescience taps into anti-aging properties which target signs of puffiness, tired eyes and dark circle spots.

$74$59
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream

Apply this Peter Thomas Roth eye repair cream to the skin twice a day to minimize eye puffiness and nourish delicate skin.

$55$47
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer

Make pesky eye bags a thing of the past with the lightweight, cooling eye balm from Kiehl's — which works to minimize the appearance of puffy eyes and lingering dark circles.

$22
Origins Ginzing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Origins Ginzing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Sephora
Origins Ginzing Vitamin C Eye Serum

This brightening eye balm from Origins is great for tackling dark circles and evening up the skin's texture.

$37
Murad Renewing Eye Cream
Murad Renewing Eye Cream
Murad
Murad Renewing Eye Cream

Firm and tighten skin under the eyes with Murad's wrinkle-fighting Renewing Eye Cream.

$82
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

Whether you're hoping to even skin tone or simply offer your under-eyes a radiant boost, Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Crème acts as a refreshing formula to fold into your spring skincare routine.

$42
Paula's Choice Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Paula's Choice Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Combat signs of aging at the source with this top-rated eye repair cream.

$12
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue

Tap into the magic of Charlotte Tilbury with this brightening under-eye cream.

$65

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More

6 Spring 2022 Skincare Trends to Try This Season

15 Pregnancy Beauty Products That Are Baby Safe

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals Happening This Week

Reese Witherspoon & Sydney Sweeney's Glowing Skincare Tool Is On Sale

11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Spring

 