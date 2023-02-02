Black History Month is officially here, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting our favorite Black-owned beauty brands? With so many fabulous options to choose from, we're turning to the experts to help us pick out some of the best Black-owned skincare, haircare and makeup lines to shop: stars who know how to keep themselves looking and feeling good.

From best-selling celebrity lines — think Fenty Beauty, Pattern Beauty and KINLÒ — to products adored by singers, actresses, models and the like, we've rounded up 12 celeb-approved Black-owned beauty brands for every budget, hair type and skin concern.

By shopping these celeb-approved brands, you can achieve professional quality hair and skin right at home. Pat McGrath, makeup artist to the likes of Taylor Swift and Doja Cat, and Vernon Francois, Beyoncé's hairstylist, are just a few of the talented experts with their own beauty lines.

Below, check out our favorite celebrity-owned and approved beauty brands to shop not only during Black History Month, but now and always, brought to you by Black entrepreneurs. For even more information and ways to celebrate Black History Month, be sure to check out our guide.

From her lingerie and lounge line to best-selling makeup and skincare lines, is there anything Rihanna can't do? Fenty Beauty is best known for its industry-leading range of foundation shades, but the brand's vivid highlighters, hydrating toners and more are equally worth the hype.

Emmy-nominated actress (and daughter of Diana Ross) Tracee Ellis Ross created Pattern Beauty to celebrate and nourish coily, curly and tight-textured hair. Ross' brand has everything you need to support your hair's natural beauty, from its brand-new blow dryer to shampoo, oils, deep conditioning treatments and more.

The Pattern Blow Dryer Pattern Beauty The Pattern Blow Dryer Complete with a diffuser for volume and definition, a wide-tooth comb for detangling, a brush for drying and stretching and a concentrated nozzle for blowouts, the Pattern hair dryer features an ion generator for cuticle-smoothing and a powerful motor for reduced drying time. $189 Shop Now

While she spent hours in the sun practicing and winning tennis matches, Olympian Naomi Osaka had never given much thought to the damage sun exposure can cause to melanated skin. That all changed with KINLÒ. Her skincare brand, KINLÒ (derived from the Japanese and Haitian words for "gold"), aims to educate about the harms of sun damage and provide ample protection for Black and brown skin tones.

If you wondered who the mastermind was behind Doja Cat's eye-popping Schiaparelli show makeup this past week, it was the incomparable Pat McGrath. One of the most popular brands for high fashion campaigns and red carpet looks alike, Pat McGrath Labs leads the beauty industry with highly pigmented products and experimental shades. Everyone from Taylor Swift and Angela Basset to Maison Margiela and Prada have relied on McGrath makeup for their iconic looks.

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana Sephora Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana "This is probably the absolute best quality eyeshadow I’ve ever used and I’ve tried almost every high-end brand out there," raved one five-star reviewer of this colorful palette. "The application is seamless, the colors are vibrant and beautiful, the staying power! It lasted me a full 12 hour shift waiting tables (and I forgot to use eyeshadow primer that day too). The formula is buttery soft and works just as well with any brush or your fingers. It’s safe to say that Pat McGrath Labs is officially my new favorite brand." $82 $50 Shop Now

TikTok may have catapulted Mielle Organics into the spotlight for its rosemary hair growth oil, but the brand has been a hair care staple for years. The brand's founder, Monique Rodriguez, created the brand in 2014 and has since become a proud role model for women entering the business world. Mielle Organics is even endorsed by the certified Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion — she joined the Mielle team as its global ambassador in 2021 while she embarked on her natural hair journey.

Gabrielle Union hasn't aged a day since her '90s teen rom-com stardom, which is why we trust the actress with all things beauty. Her beauty brand, aptly named Flawless by Gabrielle Union, creates affordable hair products for every type, texture and length.

Named after the Swahili word for "wellness," Ustawi's line of skincare is specifically formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand is created in tandem with board-certified dermatologists to deliver the most effective and safe products for your skin — and it's how Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph got her skin red carpet-ready for the American Music Awards. Singer Cassie also swears by the brand's vitamin C serum for her signature glow.

Ustawi Red Clay Mask Amazon Ustawi Red Clay Mask Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. $37 Shop Now

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o relies on celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois for her magnificent hair, and now you can too — thanks to his line of affordable hair products. With an emphasis on curly and coily textures, Francois' haircare line is certified cruelty-free and vegan.

Another celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kimble is the woman behind some of Beyoncé's most memorable hairstyles as well as the head of Euphoria's hair department. Her budget-friendly products range from shampoo and leave-in treatments to curling irons and combs of all shapes and sizes.

One of the first brands to create sun protection specifically formulated for deeper skin, Black Girl Sunscreen is revolutionary for creating sunscreen without the dreaded white cast left by most products. The completely clear sunscreen line protects melanated skin while also moisturizing.

In 2020, comedian and actress Issa Rae joined founder Hannah Diop as the co-owner of Sienna Naturals, a vegan and cruelty-free haircare brand. Sienna Naturals prides itself on being the first dermatologist-tested and responsibly sourced line of products for textured hair. Rae was so blown away by the blend of science and care the brand offered that she couldn't help but hop on board.

Since 2011, Camille Rose's CEO and founder Janell Stephens has pioneered inclusion in the beauty industry. Camille Rose has now become one of the most popular and widely distributed Black-owned brands on the market, available at Ulta, Walmart, Sally’s Beauty, Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS and more. The brand not only has a wide variety of haircare products, but bath, body and candles as well.

