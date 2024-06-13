Fenty Beauty's latest release is a hair care line made to treat damage, define curls and be your hair's new best friend.
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is known for slick lip glosses and an amazing foundation stick, and today, the brand is adding a whole new product line to the lineup: hair care. Fenty dropped nine new hair care products, which we had to shop immediately.
A few days ago, the nine-time Grammy award winner, beauty mogul and style icon sported a short, soft blonde natural hairstyle at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios in Los Angeles. According to an Instagram post, the fresh, summery look was styled using the new products.
As we face the summer heat and humidity (and the resulting frizz and dryness), Fenty Beauty's new hair care line comes to the rescue. The line includes moisturizing products for air-dried and curly styles, such as the Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream, which the brand calls 'The curlfriend you can call on.'
The other products in the line include shampoo, conditioner, a flash bond treatment and styling products, including an edge gel and tool that create an entire hair routine. If you'd like to save money on a few products, there are also bundles.
Scroll on to shop the line for yourself, which is already getting rave reviews.
The Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream
This curl-defining cream is said to hydrate, soften and condition curls while helping mend split ends and protecting against frizz.
The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment Bond Builder
This hair treatment is said to help mend damaged bonds that cause split ends, prevent future breakage, and strengthen hair.
The Side Stick 3-In-1 Edge Styling Tool
Shop the cutest pink brush and comb combo to tame your baby hairs.
The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel
Made with amino acids, proteins and antioxidants, this edge gel works with the edge brush to tame and style little wisps. It's said to help strengthen and fortify fragile strands.
The Protective Type 5-In-1 Heat Protectant Styler
For those who like it hot, this 5-in-1 heat protectant cream helps hydrate, smooth, de-frizz and detangle.
Moisture Repair The Maintenance Crew Full-Size Bundle
If you want to plunge into the full lineup, shop the bundles. This one includes full-sized bottles of the Rich One Shampoo and conditioner, the Comeback Kid and the Protective Type.
