Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is known for slick lip glosses and an amazing foundation stick, and today, the brand is adding a whole new product line to the lineup: hair care. Fenty dropped nine new hair care products, which we had to shop immediately.

A few days ago, the nine-time Grammy award winner, beauty mogul and style icon sported a short, soft blonde natural hairstyle at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios in Los Angeles. According to an Instagram post, the fresh, summery look was styled using the new products.

As we face the summer heat and humidity (and the resulting frizz and dryness), Fenty Beauty's new hair care line comes to the rescue. The line includes moisturizing products for air-dried and curly styles, such as the Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream, which the brand calls 'The curlfriend you can call on.'

The other products in the line include shampoo, conditioner, a flash bond treatment and styling products, including an edge gel and tool that create an entire hair routine. If you'd like to save money on a few products, there are also bundles.

Scroll on to shop the line for yourself, which is already getting rave reviews.

