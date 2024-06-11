Rihanna is deep in her working mom era. The 36-year-old musician-turned-mogul is busy growing her Fenty empire with a new haircare line, but is also "definitely" hoping to expand her family.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier on Monday at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, the star addressed her previous comments about saying she hoped to be a "girl mom."

"Look how that worked out," Rihanna joked, referencing the two sons she shares with A$AP Rocky. The couple are parents to RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months.

Asked whether that means she'll have "more" kids, an amused Rihanna replied, "You know what, I hope so. I do."

She cheekily added, "I'm not pregnant, if that's what you're asking."

As Frazier clarified, "I wasn't asking if you're pregnant," Rihanna added, "I'm joking, OK."

She then said, "I would definitely have more kids."

Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The self-made billionaire showed off a stunning new 'do at the event, sporting blonde curls cropped in a short hairstyle.

She opted for a monochromatic look, covering a full-length red dress with a matching oversized jacket, pumps and jewels.

Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Leon Bennett/Getty Images

With Fenty Hair, Rihanna said that she's hoping to deliver a line of products that work for all hair types.

"Inclusivity has always been a big big deal for us and we didn't want to change that with going into a new category, which is hair," she said of her overall Fenty ethos. "We wanted to make sure that we applied that and we started off trying to make one product for all hair types and then, you know, that's just like one of those things -- you can't. So we had to shift gears."

Rihanna shared that Fenty Hair has been in the works for "four years" as the team developed a range of products.

"We knew that everyone was included, all hair types," she added. "There's not a race to hair. Hair is different for everyone."

Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Hair

The "Umbrella" singer made clear that she's still a working woman after making a statement last week by wearing a shirt that read, "I'm Retired, This Is As Dressed Up As I Get."

"No one read the other line," she joked on Monday, referencing the "dressed up" part of the outfit. "People got triggered with that 'Retired' word. They were like, 'We're never getting an album now.'"

To be sure, the subtle statement arrived as her fans -- dubbed the Rihanna Navy -- continue to clamor for her long awaited next album, which they've nicknamed R9.

"Clearly I'm here, clocked in," Rihanna said of her Fenty gig.

When pressed on R9, the artist admitted that she's at a point of "starting over."

"Music for me is a new discovery, I'm rediscovering things," she explained. "I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio."

As she gears up to piece the album together once again, she added, "I don't want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears with my new perspective and see what applies and what I'm still in love with."

The "Love on the Brain" singer's last full-length album, Anti, was released in 2016. The mother of two has since redirected her energy to her fashion, beauty and personal endeavors, but did release a single -- "Lift Me Up" for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack -- in 2022. She also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 -- where she famously revealed her pregnancy with son Riot.

Fenty Hair launches Thursday, June 13 at FentyHair.com.

RELATED CONTENT: